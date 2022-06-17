Bucs players and coaches are off on their summer vacations ahead of training camp, which begins in late July. But that doesn’t mean cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting can’t give a message to quarterback Tom Brady about his future.

Speaking at his football camp back home in Michigan, Murphy-Bunting said he wants Brady to stay with Tampa Bay “forever.” He added that he will personally make sure that the 44-year-old quarterback gets that message.

“That’s TB12, that’s my guy. So, I’m definitely happy to have him back. I don’t want him to ever retire. But obviously, that’s not gonna happen,” Murphy-Bunting told WXYZ Detroit’s Jeanna Trotman. “Tom, I’m gonna make sure you see this video because I’m gonna personally send it to you. Don’t leave us. Please stay with us forever. And I love you, man.”

#TampaBay @Buccaneers CB Sean Murphy-Bunting has a very clear message for teammate @TomBrady & honestly I don't think he's really asking that much. SMB to TB12: "Don't leave us, please stay with us forever. I love you man." pic.twitter.com/I9L2aaVqEV — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) June 17, 2022

With that plea, Murphy-Bunting is likely speaking for all of his Bucs teammates, as well as the Buccaneer faithful. Brady helped the former second-round pick get his first Super Bowl ring two seasons ago in what was just his second year in the league. Of course, Murphy-Bunting certainly played his part in securing the Lombardi Trophy as well. He came up with interceptions in each of the Bucs’ first three playoff wins before totaling six tackles and a pass defended in Super Bowl LV.

Murphy-Bunting brought the trophy to his camp, which had to make it extra special for the kids in attendance. The former Central Michigan standout then got a special moment of his own, as he was surprised with the news that his No. 1 jersey is now retired at Chippewa Valley High School.

Super Bowl champion Sean Murphy-Bunting is back home hosting a camp for local athletes. And he brought some hardware. In a surprise, Scott Merchant & @CVBigReds retired his No. 1 jersey. It was worn after SMB only by his younger brother. @cvhs_bigreds @ChippewaSports pic.twitter.com/wtVJ7B6EFv — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) June 16, 2022

Heading into a contract year, Murphy-Bunting has a big summer ahead. He’ll have every chance to lock down the starting nickel cornerback position, but he’ll face stiff competition from veteran Logan Ryan, who signed with the team in March.