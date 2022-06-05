It’s undeniable that the last two years have been massively successful for the Bucs. Including the playoffs, they have posted a 29-10 record since the start of the 2020 season. Those 29 wins included five playoff wins and a Super Bowl LV victory.

But for all of the success Tampa Bay is building off of heading into 2022, there are two opponents looming on the schedule who have been major thorns in the team’s side over the last two seasons. The Saints and Rams are responsible for seven of the Bucs’ 10 losses in the last two seasons. The team’s regular season losing streak against New Orleans actually stands at seven games and dates back to 2018. Meanwhile, the losing skid against Los Angeles is now three following the NFC Divisional Round loss that ended the Bucs’ 2021 season.



In that game, an injury-riddled Tampa Bay team fell behind 27-3 at home. A furious Tom Brady-led comeback – which was aided by some crucial turnovers forced by the defense – knotted the game at 27-27 late. With the game seemingly destined for overtime, Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp deep after a coverage breakdown. That 44-yard strike set up the game-winning field goal, which sent the Bucs home for the offseason.

Speaking with the media following Tuesday’s OTA practice, cornerback Jamel Dean said that season-ending loss in January still lingers in his mind.

“I still haven’t gotten over that. I use that as fuel for next season because I didn’t like going out like that. That game was just too emotional for me. You had your lows, you had your highs,” Dean said. “And then when I had [the] expectation of actually going to overtime and then it didn’t happen … It was a really rough feeling for me. It’s not as fresh as it was, but that feeling is still there, that we just left that much meat on the bone.”

So, What’s Behind The Bucs’ Struggles Against The Saints And Rams?

There are plenty of theories as to why the Bucs have been unable to get over the New Orleans- and Los Angeles-sized humps on their schedule. Chances are, the real reason can be found within a combination of these theories.

Tight end Cameron Brate recently spoke about the offense’s need to establish the run and control possession in those games. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett talked about the lack of sacks and takeaways defensively. On Tuesday, Dean offered up his own thoughts.

“I just think that when we play those two teams, we just get so emotional toward them that we don’t play our game. So, we just get undisciplined and just start making costly mistakes,” Dean said. “When you play those games, it’s all about who makes the least amount of mistakes. We just get so emotional because it feels like a rival game, so they just keep their composure and we just lose ours.”

Looking deeper at those two losing streaks, discipline and mistakes are especially a theme for the Bucs when they play the Saints. Over those seven consecutive losses, Tampa Bay has averaged seven penalties and 62.9 penalty yards per game. New Orleans, has posted just 5.4 penalties and 52.1 penalty yards per game. Turnovers have really been the killers for the Bucs, as they have averaged 2.3 turnovers per game against the Saints while forcing their NFC South rivals into 0.7 turnovers per game.

It might sound simple, but limiting penalties and turnovers – and forcing them – can be the difference between winning and losing. But that’s not always the case. Examining the Bucs’ three-game losing streak against the Rams, both sides have been pretty even in the discipline and mistake departments.

Los Angeles has averaged 3.3 penalties and 38 penalty yards per game against Tampa Bay since 2020. The Bucs have posted 4.3 penalties and 36.3 penalty yards per game in those three meetings. The turnover margin has slightly favored the guys in red, white and pewter. The three games have seen the Rams turn the ball over an average of twice per game, while the Bucs have given the ball away 1.3 times per game. It’s not surprising, then, that the three games have been decided by an average of 5.3 points.

Whatever the case may be, the Bucs have to figure out a solution to their Saints and Rams woes. They’ll see New Orleans in Week 2 and Week 13. Los Angeles comes to town in Week 9. It’s safe to say that Dean and his teammates know exactly when those games are.

“You have to circle those games. Because you know those games are always the hostile games for us,” Dean said. “Every game is a hostile one, but [those] games there, you’ve got to have it.”