When the Bucs’ 2022 opponents were finalized at the end of last season, it was clear that they would have to run quite the gauntlet to return to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.

The slate looked even more dangerous when Tom Brady retired in February. Whether it was going to be Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask or another mystery quarterback under center, Tampa Bay’s list of opponents understandably felt much less manageable without the seven-time Super Bowl champion. But now that Brady is back and Tampa Bay has reloaded its roster, the schedule is once again full of intriguing marquee matchups.

The Bucs will face eight teams that made the playoffs last season. They’ll match up against some of the league’s top quarterbacks, as well as some of the best rushing attacks in the game. Simply put, there is no shortage of tests for Brady and the Bucs in 2022. If they’re able to work their way to Glendale, Arizona, to play for another Lombardi Trophy, no one will be able to say they didn’t earn it.

Bucs Have Losing Streaks To Break In 2022

Tampa Bay’s Week 2 matchup might be one of its most challenging of the year. And it isn’t even against one of the eight 2021 playoff teams on the schedule. No, it’s an afternoon game in New Orleans against the Saints, who are – somehow, some way – still a kryptonite for the Bucs.

The Saints have beaten the Bucs in seven straight regular season games. The most recent meeting was a 9-0 shutout loss for the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium last December.

Of course, Tampa Bay did beat New Orleans on the road in the NFC Divisional Round two seasons ago. But that win didn’t serve as the turnaround in the divisional rivalry that it felt like it could be. The Bucs, despite being the better team in 2021, were once again swept by the Saints in the season series.

That Week 2 trip to the Superdome gives Tampa Bay a chance for its first regular season win over New Orleans since Sept. 9, 2018. The Bucs will later get another shot at Jameis Winston and Co. at Raymond James Stadium in Week 13. But will they go into that game looking for a season sweep of their own? Or will they be trying to snap an eight-game regular season losing streak to the Saints?

While the Bucs are hoping to reverse that trend against the Saints, they have other losing streaks to snap in 2022. The last three meetings against the Rams haven’t gone their way, with the last of those three costing them their chance at a Super Bowl repeat. It isn’t just the last three games, though. Los Angeles has won eight of the last nine meetings between the two teams. That dates back to 2012, when the Rams were still in St. Louis.

One opponent the Bucs don’t see much of is the Ravens, who come to town in Week 8. There’s a losing streak to break there as well, with Tampa Bay looking to avoid a fifth straight loss to Baltimore. The Bucs’ last win over the Ravens came on Sept. 15, 2002, which was their first victory on the way to their first Lombardi Trophy.

Chances To Build On A Couple Of NFC South Winning Streaks

Not all of the streaks on the line in 2022 are against the Bucs. Since Brady’s arrival, they’ve put together some winning streaks of their own against NFC South opponents that don’t reside in New Orleans.

Tampa Bay swept Carolina in 2020 and 2021, giving the team a four-game winning streak to potentially build on this fall. Its chance to extend that to five games will come on the road in Week 7. Interestingly enough, the Bucs haven’t actually lost a game to the Panthers in the United States since Nov. 4, 2018. Their last loss in the NFC South rivalry came at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Oct. 13, 2019.

The Bucs have also won their last four games against the Falcons. Given that Brady is 10-0 against them in his career and the fact that they’re rebuilding, there’s a good chance that streak grows in 2022. Tampa Bay will host Atlanta in Week 5 before making the return trip to close the season in Week 18. The Bucs’ last loss in the series came on Dec. 29, 2019, with Winston throwing a pick-six in overtime.

Bucs’ History With 2022 Opponents Isn’t Too Pretty

History may indicate that the Bucs’ biggest tests will come against the Saints, Rams and Ravens. However, the rest of the schedule doesn’t exactly dial back the proverbial difficulty meter.

Tampa Bay will open against Dallas on Sunday Night Football. That’s a historical challenge in its own right. The Bucs beat the Cowboys last season, but they have an all-time record of just 5-13 against them. The Packers come to town in Week 3 and despite winning the last two meetings, the Bucs are 22-32-1 all-time in that series. There’s also the matter of Tampa Bay’s 2-9 all-time record against Pittsburgh. And there’s the team’s equally abysmal 6-18 mark against San Francisco.

In fact, the Bucs have a winning record against just three of the 14 teams they play this fall. Their 7-6 record against the Chiefs, 29-28 mark against the Falcons and the 7-5 advantage they have over the Bengals are the only all-time series in their favor. So, there’s a sobering reminder of what the Bucs were like before Brady’s arrival.

One other losing streak the Bucs will look to break isn’t with an opponent. Rather, it’s with a concept. They are 0-3 all-time in international games, and they’ll look to get in the win column in Week 10 when they play the Seahawks in Germany.

The good news for Tampa Bay? Brady is undefeated in international games with a 3-0 record in playing outside the United States of America.