Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski published an article titled, “1 Move Every NFL Team Should Make Before The 2022 Season.” It should come as no surprise that the media outlet suggests that the Bucs should sign a veteran tight end, especially in the wake of Rob Gronkowski’s retirement.

There are several veteran tight ends still available on the free agent market. Jimmy Graham, Kyle Rudolph and Jared Cook are some of the bigger names. Bleacher Report suggests that the Bucs sign Cook for his receiving ability. Gronkowski was a big weapon in the Bucs’ passing game, catching at least 45 passes for over 600 yards and six touchdowns in both of his seasons in Tampa Bay.

Bleacher Report Picks Cook To Sign With Tampa Bay

Here is what Sobleski wrote about Cook and his fit with the Bucs:

“Maybe Rob Gronkowski is finally gone from football for good. Whether he is or not, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers must operate as if the tight end won’t be with the team this fall.

Cameron Brate remains on the roster and gives the Bucs a solid starting option. Nonetheless, another receiving threat from the position can be added based on how much quarterback Tom Brady likes to target his tight ends. Last season, the future Hall of Fame signal-caller threw to his trio of tight ends 167 times.

Gronkowski isn’t the only option gone since O.J. Howard signed with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent.

Tampa Bay did draft a pair of tight ends this offseason. But Cade Otton and Ko Kieft heard their names called in the fourth and sixth rounds, respectively. They’re not going to be immediately handed roles in an already established offense.

General manager Jason Licht should pursue another veteran option, with Jared Cook being the best remaining receiving threat of the bunch. The 35-year-old tight end caught 48 passes last season for 564 yards and four touchdowns.”