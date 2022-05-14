When a team hires a new head coach there are usually multiple changes made to both sides of the ball, but that won’t be the case with the Bucs. New head coach Todd Bowles was put into a position like not many before him when he took over for Bruce Arians.

Tampa Bay’s coaching staff was already in place, as was a Super Bowl-ready roster. While many think Bowles could make changes to the offense that apparently won’t be the case.

“I think it’s pretty much the same – we kind of see the game the same way,” Bowles said. “Everybody thinks I’m changing the offense. I didn’t get a head job to be an offensive coach. That’s not my job. I’ve always been a defensive coach, that doesn’t mean I can’t be a head coach. Tom [Brady] and I understand that – we have a great relationship going forward. We communicate constantly and I just look forward to working with him from a different angle. But, we always talked football off the field when he was here, regardless.”

Bowles And Brady’s Relationship

The relationship Bowles has with Brady and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is built on trust and constant communication. The goal is to be on the same page and see the game the same way. Which in turn will make things easier on game days when it comes to making important decisions.

“There’s a lot of things that he thinks about and a lot of things that I think about – just trying to mesh it all together,” Bowles said. “We get to know each other better that way, so it’s easier in-game to come up with decisions of things we want to do.”

While Brady wasn’t expected to be seen until mandatory mini-camp, he showed up last week during the Bucs’ Phase Two offseason workouts. It wasn’t a request from Bowles, but displays the type of commitment Brady shows.

“Tom’s a worker,” Bowles said. “Tom comes in on his own – he doesn’t need to be here. But, you don’t play that long without having inner-drive. We have great communication and we have a great relationship. He comes in on his own and works. He doesn’t need the work everyone else needs, but the camaraderie, when he comes in here, is very good.”