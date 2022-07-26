On the eve of their first training camp practice of 2022, the Bucs are signing veteran wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year deal, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday afternoon.

The seven-time Pro Bowl selection has previously played for Atlanta and Tennessee. He brings Hall of Fame credentials to an already-talented wide receiver room.

The Falcons’ No. 6 overall pick in 2011, Jones has 879 career receptions for 13,330 yards and 61 touchdowns in 11 seasons. Very little of that production has come over the past two seasons, though. The talented receiver has dealt with hamstring issues that have limited his availability and production. Between 2020 and 2021, Jones racked up 82 catches for 1,205 yards and four touchdowns while missing 14 games.

This signing will help provide depth at a critical position group. The receiver group is one of the keys to making the Bucs offense go, and depth was tested last year. While Jones can no longer be a true No. 1 X receiver, he can bolster the Bucs’ receiving corps. For a Bucs Monday Mailbag earlier this offseason, Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds asked Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com to assess Jones at this point in his career.

“At this stage, he is probably a role player – a No. 2 or No. 3 receiver,” McCormick said. “He can still catch the ball in traffic and even make the spectacular catch. He’s not as fast anymore, so the YAC (yards after catch) might not be there. The biggest issue with Jones now is his health. His hamstring has plagued him for two years now. In a limited role, he can be effective, but I wouldn’t expect a 70-catch season from him just because of injury issues.”

That fits perfectly for a Bucs team that already has two established elite receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Jones, paired with fellow former Falcon Russell Gage, provides depth and insurance. The competition for the remaining depth receiver roles now becomes even fiercer. Scotty Miller, Cyril Grayson Jr., Breshad Perriman, Jaelon Darden, Tyler Johnson, Deven Thompkins and Jerreth Sterns now have one fewer spot to compete for.