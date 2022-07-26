The Bucs were hopeful that they would be able to have both wide receiver Chris Godwin and linebacker Lavonte David available at the start of training camp. That hope turned into reality on Tuesday as the veterans reported to camp. Both Godwin and David passed their team physicals and will be ready to begin practice on Wednesday.

Neither player needs to be placed on the PUP list (physically unable to perform), but the Bucs will not rush the players into action.

Tampa Bay Times Bucs beat writer Rick Stroud was the first to report the news on Twitter, and it has been confirmed by Pewter Report.

Bucs WR Chris Godwin has been cleared to begin training camp despite undergoing knee surgery Jan. 3 for a torn ACL.

LB Lavonte David (Lisfranc) also is ready to participate in workouts beginning Wed. But the team will be careful with both. Neither needed to start on the PUP list — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) July 26, 2022

David missed a few games at the end of last year after suffering a Lisfranc foot injury, but returned for the playoffs. He avoided the need for surgery, but sat out the offseason so his foot could heal.

Godwin missed the last five and a half games of the season, including the playoffs, due to a torn ACL. He had surgery on January 3 and rehabbed diligently during the offseason. The Bucs signed wide receiver Julio Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, on Tuesday. But he is more of an extra weapon and an insurance policy for the Bucs offense, rather than an injury replacement for Godwin.

The only players that will start camp on the PUP list are guard Sadarius Hutcherson and rookie cornerback Don Gardner. Hutcherson is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last August in the preseason. Gardner missed a good deal of time during the OTAs and mini-camp with an undisclosed injury.