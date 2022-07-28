Mb Nfl Double Your First Deposit Football Team Vs Bucs Pewter 728x90 Jpg

The Bucs experienced their first injury of training camp on Thursday, and it didn’t look like a good one. Starting center Ryan Jensen went down after a collision with a teammate in hurry-up drills. He immediately went down to the ground favoring his left leg.

The 2021 Pro Bowl selection was eventually carted off the field. Second-year center/guard Robert Hainsey took over with the starting offensive line with Jensen’s departure.

After practice, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said Jensen left with a knee injury, but he didn’t know the severity just yet.

“All I know is he went down right now with a knee,” Bowles said. “We’ll see when we go inside, going forward and go from there.”

Bowles later said he didn’t know how the injury happened. Because it’s just the second day of training camp, the Bucs are not yet in full pads.

“We always have to watch taking care of each other, but we’ve got to play football too,” Bowles said. “It’s unfortunate right now because there was nothing fancy going on in there. We’ve got to look at the tape and see what happened. But it didn’t look like anything, so as far as how it happened, I don’t know. We’ve got to look at the tape and hope for the best.”

Jensen re-signed with the Bucs on a three-year $39 million contract in the offseason. Any long-term injury would certainly be devastating for a Tampa Bay offensive line that relies heavily on his presence.

