Bucs training camp is drawing near and it’s time to preview the Bucs roster position by position. Pewter Report will break down and examine each roster spot, the players on the depth chart and preview the outlook for the 2022 season.

Next up in the Bucs 2022 Camp Preview series is the cornerback position.

Cornerbacks:

The cornerback room remains mostly intact from last season. Although the Bucs will be hoping for better injury luck this year. Carlton Davis III was re-signed to a three-year deal to keep him a Buccaneer for the foreseeable future. Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting enter the final year of their contracts. Dean will look to build on an impressive 2021 season. While Murphy-Bunting looks to regain form after an injury-plagued season last year.

Behind the top three is an intriguing blend of youth and experience. Ross Cockrell is the oldest corner in the room and was cross-trained at safety last season. Rashard Robinson is more of a special teams ace and will look to carve out a role there. Dee Delaney notched two starts last season and has impressed with his improvement throughout the offseason. The Bucs added a rookie to the room with Zyon McCollum, who was one of the most athletic corners in the draft. They also signed undrafted free agents Kyler McMichael and Don Gardner, with McMichael receiving the highest guaranteed money of any undrafted rookie signing.

Carlton Davis III

Davis remains one of the better cover corners in the league and was rewarded with a three-year, $45 million deal. He can effectively shut down one side of field, besting some of the top receivers in the league. With the most pass breakups since entering the NFL, one large point of emphasis on his game will be creating turnovers. With a revamped front seven, Davis should once again get his hands on plenty of passes. The key will be turning them into interceptions.

2021 Stats: 39 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 11 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery and an interception.

Jamel Dean

Dean has quietly developed into a spectacular number two cornerback. He was the top-ranked corner last year in the league when faced with press-man coverage and his speed allows him to keep up with quicker receivers. He had the 12th-best coverage grade of cornerbacks who played 400 snaps or more, per PFF, and only allowed one touchdown all year. Dean should take an even bigger jump this season as he enters a contract year.

2021 Stats: 53 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 9 pass breakups and 2 interceptions.

Sean Murphy-Bunting

The season didn’t start the way Murphy-Bunting had hoped in 2021. Dislocating his elbow in Week 1 against the Cowboys, he missed eight games before he was able to return to the lineup. While he had some struggles in coverage, one area he was particularly good at last season was tackling finishing 12th among corners with 400 snap or more, per PFF. Heading into the final year of his rookie deal, Murphy-Bunting will need to have be more consistent and build on the flashes he showed in the Bucs 2020 postseason run.

2021 Stats: 43 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 3 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Zyon McCollum

The Bucs drafted the athletic corner in the fifth round this year, trading a 2023 fourth-round pick to move back into the draft to select him. He has the prototypical size and speed the Bucs looks for in their cornerbacks at 6-foot-2 with 4.33 speed. The upside potential with McCollum is off the charts. He had the highest testing score at the NFL Scouting Combine of any cornerback in history. A two-year captain in college he has special teams experience, and could carve out a role on defense if he picks up the game quick enough.

2021 College Stats: 50 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 5 pass breakups, and 3 interceptions.

Dee Delaney

After bouncing around the league his first two seasons, Delaney found a landing spot with the Bucs last season. He started two games for the Bucs when injuries ravaged the corner room and recorded his first career interception. The “MVP” of the offseason, Delaney was everywhere making plays during OTAs and mini-camp. He’ll look to build off last season and is firmly in contention for the final spot in the cornerback room.

2021 Stats: 17 tackles, 2 pass breakups, and an interception.

Ross Cockrell

The Bucs cross-trained Cockrell at safety during training camp last year, though he saw most of his 2021 game action in the slot. Injuries in the secondary thrust him into the starting line up for four contests. And while the veteran cornerback has the smarts and instincts to make plays, he didn’t always have the speed to translate. The oldest cornerback in the room, he’ll be pushed this camp by younger competition, needing a stellar camp to remain on the roster.

2021 Stats: 43 tackles, 7 pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Rashard Robinson

Robinson’s offseason didn’t get off to a great start when he was seen sporting a cast on his right wrist during mini-camp. While the extent of the injury is unknown, the best ability is availability and Robinson’s is unknown. His best bet is to show out again on special teams where he logged 120 snaps last season compared to just 25 on defense. With younger players on the roster and seemingly ready to go at the start of training camp, Robinson may have an uphill battle to climb to make the Bucs roster.

2021 Stats: 4 tackles, 1 special teams tackle.

Kyler McMichael

McMichael has experience in both man and zone coverage schemes. He closes to the action quickly, and is aggressive in the run game, especially in the box. The former Tar Heel has plenty of upside to work with and displays good coverage awareness and instincts. McMichael will need to improve his decision making as a tackler, often going for a big hit instead of wrapping up. He shows inconsistency getting off blocks and will open his hips early allowing him to get turned around in coverage. McMichael received the highest guaranteed money of any of the Bucs undrafted free agents and will try to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

2021 College Stats: 44 tackles, 7 pass breakups, and an interception.

Don Gardner

Gardner is physical corner that plays downhill in run support and enjoys playing in the box. He’s got good size and speed and tackling ability. Gardner will need to get stronger and will face a much better level of competition. He’ll need to show out on special teams to have a chance to crack the Bucs roster.

2021 College Stats: 28 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 5 pass breakups, and 2 interceptions.