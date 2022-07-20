As the Bucs get ready to head into training camp there will be a new starter in the secondary. Tampa Bay elected not to bring back strong safety Jordan Whitehead, who instead signed with the New York Jets. The Bucs have generally done a good job of not over paying to keep their own players. Although the decision to let Whitehead walk and not match the two-year $14.5 million deal he got with the Jets was a bit of a head-scratcher.

Hard-hitting safeties of Whitehead’s ilk aren’t common place in the NFL anymore. He was a tone-setter for Tampa Bay’s defense and was a leader on the back end. An amazing run defender, he improved to be less of a liability in coverage as well. With two interceptions each of the last two years, he was no ballhawk like Mike Edwards. But Whitehead made plays on the ball in the secondary. He was also pretty durable, missing just six games in his Bucs career.

Whitehead played a pivotal role in the Bucs’ 2020 run to becoming Super Bowl champions. His bone-crushing hit on Packers running back Aaron Jones, which caused a fumble, helped seal the deal on Tampa Bay’s NFC Championship victory. Injuring his shoulder on the play, he showed his toughness starting the Super Bowl two weeks later and played wire to wire.

So was the decision to let Whitehead walk the right one?

Replacing Whitehead In The Run Game

First, there’s no one on the roster that will be able to replace what Whitehead contributed in run defense. He graded out as the ninth-best safety against the run with an 81.5 grade, per Pro Football Focus. Antoine Winfield, Jr., who is on a All-Pro career trajectory, finished with a 78.1 grade. Edwards who will get the first crack at replacing Whitehead, posted just a 62.9 grade against the run. While Newcomers Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal graded out 74.1 and a lowly 28.1, respectively.

The Bucs could use Winfield closer to the line of scrimmage this year, but then you’re taking your Pro Bowl safety out of his free safety role. While it might suit Edwards’ skill set more to play the top half of the field, how does that impact Winfield’s production? After a year at linebacker, how does Neal readjust to safety? And while Ryan is strong against the run, he’s more of a free safety and nickel corner than a true strong safety due to his lack of ideal size. By not re-signing Whitehead, the Bucs risk displacing their best player – Winfield – in the secondary.

Who Sets The Tone On The Back End?

It’s not just Whitehead’s impact in the run game. It’s his toughness and physicality that will be missed as well. While Neal has been known for his hard-hitting play style throughout his career, it’s not something he’s shown in recent years. Winfield can deliver some big hits, but it’s not his strong suit. Edwards and Ryan are not going to lay the lumber on ball carriers.

As a Pro Bowler, Winfield is now the unquestioned leader in the safety room. It will fall on him to make sure the defense is lined up correctly and make all the back end calls. He’ll need to show that he can be the same intimidating force Whitehead was in the secondary. We’ll see if he assumes those responsibilities in training camp, but you you have to wonder if the Bucs would’ve been better off re-signing Whitehead.