After trading out of the first round, the Bucs now have three picks on day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Tampa Bay will select at No. 33, No. 60 and No. 91. Also, the Bucs now own the opening pick of Round 4 as well, No. 106 overall. In all, the Bucs now have eight draft selections between picks 33 and 262. The next two days should be wild.

Here is Pewter Report’s best guesses at who the Bucs select with today’s three day two picks.

Round 2, Pick 33: Houston DT Logan Hall

The Bucs have been interested in Hall throughout the entire pre-draft process. They interviewed him at the Combine, then hosted him on a Top 30 visit. Hall would immediately step into the interior defensive line rotation for the Bucs, especially on long and late downs. His blossoming pass rush ability helped him pick up six sacks last year in a breakout campaign.

Hall plays with incredible pad level in the run game for a 6-6 defensive lineman, but needs to get stronger. Posting elite testing numbers at an increased weight of 283 pounds is a great sign that Hall can add weight without losing athleticism. That is critical for his evaluation. Hall’s versatility could also be a real asset on third downs. Head coach Todd Bowles loves to get creative with rush packages. Hall’s presence would allow for even more personnel movement up front for Tampa Bay.

The question will be whether Hall can ever evolve into a full-time player. I have little doubt he’ll be a situational asset this year. But can he take over as a 70 percent snaps eater when Ndamukong Suh and Will Gholston move on? We’ll see. Pewter Report has already predicted that Hall would be the Bucs first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Who I Would Pick: Washington CB Kyler Gordon

Potential Disaster Pick: Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey. Also, any running back.

Round 2, Pick 60: Colorado State TE Trey McBride

There’s an outside shot the Bucs could stay at No. 60 and land their top tight end in the draft. That would be a dream scenario. But, now that they have acquired more assets, the Bucs could also trade up in Round 2 for McBride. The 22-year old is an extremely ideal fit in the Bucs offense, and should be able to play right away. He has the best ball skills in the class for his position. McBride is also a fine athlete and an excellent blocker.

No, McBride will probably never be a huge asset after the catch. And his route-running must improve at the next level. But he could definitely become a solid starting tight end in a league greatly lacking at the position. This would be a home run selection for Tampa Bay at No. 60. But they need to be careful about how aggressive they get in a trade up.

Who I Would Pick: McBride

Potential Disaster Pick: Any running back, TE Cade Otton

Round 3, Pick 91: Cincinnati S Bryan Cook

There’s been no known connection between Cook and Tampa Bay during the pre-draft process. But watching the Cincinnati safety compete, it’s easy to see why the Bucs should be interested. Cook is an outstanding tackler with elite range and hitting ability. He flies around the football field and is a consistent threat in run defense. His ball skills and instincts are still developing, given that he only started one year at Cincinnati. But Cook is the exact physical, athletic and character football fit the Bucs look for in the draft.

In fact, if McBride is off the board, the Bucs could consider Cook at 60. He’d be a fine pick there as well. Right now, it’s tough to know where he’ll come off the board. I used PFF’s draft simulator to see what realistic options could be there at No. 91 for the Bucs. And Cook was the obvious choice. Last year, Cook broke up 11 passes and intercepted two more. He didn’t work out during the pre-draft process due to a shoulder injury. But his athleticism looks like a clear strength on tape.

Who I Would Pick: Cook or Maryland safety Nick Cross

Potential Disaster Pick: RB Rachaad White, S Kerby Joseph, WR Alec Pierce, TE Cade Otton, LB Troy Andersen