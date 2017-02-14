Bucs Add Former TE To Scouting Staff; New Assistants

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Tuesday that the team has hired Skyler Fulton as an offensive assistant, Anthony Perkins as assistant to the head coach and Alex Smith as a pro scout, while naming Danny Breyer a defensive assistant and Zack Grossi an offensive quality control coach.

Fulton spent the 2016 preseason working as one of the Buccaneers’ Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows. He has collegiate coaching experience at Citrus College (wide receivers/special teams) and Grossmont College (running backs /special teams coordinator), as well as working at Colorado as a graduate assistant in 2009. Fulton, who played collegiately at Arizona State, spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks during his NFL career and played two seasons in NFL Europe with the Amsterdam Admirals.

Perkins comes to the Buccaneers after spending the past two seasons as the cornerbacks coach at Ohio University (2015-16). A University of Colorado graduate, Perkins was a Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow with Tampa Bay during the team’s 2016 Mini-Camp. He began his coaching career at his alma mater, working as a technical intern during the 2012 season, while also spending time with the Denver Broncos during their training camp that season. Prior to his time at Ohio, the Northglenn, Colorado native served as the secondary coach for two seasons at Indiana State.

Smith worked with Tampa Bay during the 2016 training camp as part of the Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship. He is a former NFL tight end, who was selected by the Buccaneers in the third round (71st overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft. During his 11-year career, Smith also spent time with Philadelphia (2009), Cleveland (2010-12), Cincinnati (2013-14) and Washington (2015). He finished his career with 124 games played (57 starts), catching 163 passes for 1,473 yards and 13 touchdowns. A native of Denver, Smith played collegiately at Stanford.

Breyer has been named defensive assistant after spending the 2016 season as a football analytics assistant. In 2015, Breyer worked with the coaching staff for the Miami Dolphins during Organized Team Activities and during the final 10 weeks of the regular season. A native of Cincinnati, Ohio, Breyer served as an undergraduate assistant at Illinois (2009-10) and Akron (2010-11). He then worked as a defensive graduate assistant (2012) and offensive graduate assistant (2014) for the Zips, spending the 2013 season as the assistant to the head coach at Indiana. Breyer earned a bachelor’s degree from Akron in 2011 and a master’s degree there in 2014.

Grossi has been named offensive quality control coach after spending the 2016 season as the assistant to the head coach. He joined the team in 2014 as a scouting assistant and was elevated to pro scout in 2015. A native of Tampa, Florida, Grossi attended Jefferson High School and played collegiately at Concord University and, following his graduation, spent time as an offensive graduate assistant, tight ends coach and video coordinator for his alma mater.

–This report courtesy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers