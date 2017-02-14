Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Howard Tops List, But Opinions Vary

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at mark@pewterreport.com

17 Comments

    Naplesfan

    The great variability in mocked first round picks for the Bucs is a very good thing, actually … it means that we actually have a lot of potentially good choices, and it also means the Bucs don’t have to do as much counter-espionage and such to mask their true intentions for their first round pick. It also means this should also be an entertaining draft season.

      macabee

      Good observation and drawn conclusions Naplesfan. My sentiments exactly!

        GoldonAges

        The folks who think we’re going DT or DE in the first RD (or at all) make me laugh. They don’t know the Bucs at all. Also, those who think we’re going CB or S in the first RD crack me up. We’ll probably take a safety in the 2nd, but not the first.

        At #19 we’re looking at 5 guys: Mike Williams, Corey Davis, Dalvin Cook, OJ Howard, and David Njoku. That’s it. Whose ever that’s who we’re taking. What will be interesting is if all 5 are off the board by the time we pick.

        I predict at that point we trade back; something like our #1 for a #2 and a #3. I like this idea, personally.

          jshumaker

          Pat, There is no doubt that most of the national media is oblivious to how much the defense started to come together for the second half of the season. Especially for DE/CB/S although I have frequently stated that McCoy needs some help. It is rare for a DT to be dominant as long as McCoy has.

          I also agree with the 5 guys you have listed. Although I would take it a step further. If there is only one of them left with a few picks still ahead of the Bucs, then they should trade up to make sure they get one of those offensive playmakers.

          Hank Scorpio

          and if Williams, Davis, Cook, Howard, and Njoku are all gone by 19?

          I keep seeing people suggest trading back, but unless there’s a team that really likes a QB that probably won’t be available by their next pick, we’re not really in a good bargaining position.

          plopes808

          I like this idea

          Bobby Ashcraft

          I understand, and even somewhat agree with, what you are saying. However, in the draft, value trumps (or at least should trump) need. If Thomas or Barnett falls to 19, they should be in the conversation.

            Bobby Ashcraft

            My comment was meant as a reply to Patrick Ellsworth.

    wnb0395

    Unfortunately, its just to early to start predicting draft picks as evident by the variety of predictions. We have to wait and see how FA and the combine goes first. Once FA is over we will be able to make a more accurate GUESS of our draft picks. A lot can change between now and draft night.

    martinii

    Interesting, I have noticed in addition to those 1st rd selections above that most analyst have shown consistent Buc team needs, which usually become apparent after Free Agency. DL, Receiver, and DB. RB is the only new need that has evolved since the Martin issue. The variety of players indicates we have a good chance of getting a significant immediate starter and based on the current young roster we should be able to shore up rotational and back-up players in rounds 2 thru 7. Our offseason game plan seems much easier to follow in 2017. Additionally it doesn’t seem like we will need to concentrate on FA as much. Lot of pieces already in place.

    bEubanks11

    Our quality depth is what makes this year’s draft different from years past. With all the injuries this past season, the next man just kept standing up. So with that said, I feel there’s not as much pressure. We have some battle tested depth that’s taken us off the wall that our backs have been up against for so long. We do have specific holes but we don’t NEED these draft picks to fill a black hole on our starting roster. Take the legit BPA. We have depth capable of keeping the ship afloat, let’s just go get upgrades. D line, DB, safety, WR, TE, RB… don’t care as long as they are the best talent available to us.

    GoldsonAges

    Like Barnett, Howard, Charlton and Harris.
    McCaffrey, Ross or Thomas would be ok.
    Jones, Kamara or McDowell would be a disaster.

    scubog

    No predicted choice is “laughable” Patrick. It’s just opinions. I think it’s “laughable” that most folks subscribe to taking the BPA, then make their predictions based on perceived need. Most of us see the needs as RB, WR, TE, OL, DL maybe LB and DB. That’s nearly everything! In my view the only position we don’t need right now is QB and P. Thus, Licht can choose any position and hit a need. The question then becomes, “which group of players is worthy of being selected at #19?” Which is followed up by, “which position group might be deep enough to wait until later?”

    All of us here think we know more than the GM’s and scouting staffs who study more than a Youtube video and a remark by Mel Kiper for their player evaluations. As I often say at work to those with only a tidbit of information yet want to criticize others “you don’t know what you don’t know.”

      jme0151

      Scu I know only what I see in the games. Like u said, I leave it to the GM and coaches because they are paid to know.

    bEubanks11

    A head case second round kicker aside, I trust this front office like I never could with any other in the past. I know this team will be better in a couple months and I’m excited for that!

    plopes808

    Aside from Aguayo, who has made much improvement and may still prove his worth…Licht has been pretty consistent at finding us good young talent. The draft is nowhere near an exact science and he’s given us Mike, Jameis, Ali, and (in my opinion his biggest hit) Kwon. I believe he and his staff will continue to fill our roster with young talent.

    With so many needs, it shouldn’t be too hard to hit on our choices this year. It’s just a matter of prioritizing and finding value in later rounds

    seat26

    I am hoping Bucs trade down and get more picks. This draft is deep and we can use several players who could start. Running back, Receiver, Defensive End, Cornerback, Tight end, Safety, Defensive Tackle.
    Bucs need to be careful about not zeroing in on a specific player and let the draft come to them. Please don’t trade up. It seems everytime we do this we lose.

