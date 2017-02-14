Bucs Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Howard Tops List, But Opinions Vary

Tis the season of mock drafts.

To hardcore NFL fans, it is a four-month long celebration culminating with their favorite team making seven picks – give or take a few – over a three-day weekend in April.

And for NFL websites and publications, it a four-month long bonanza of mock draft debate and chatter, filled with smokescreens, hidden messages, players rising and falling, and a lot of luck to even get a few of the picks right.

For NFL front offices, the pressure is on, and those “sources” we have built over the years become suddenly tight lipped.

Below is a list of Bucs picks from the latest mock drafts.

PewterReport.com

TE O.J. Howard – Alabama



ESPN’s Todd McShay

TE O.J. Howard – Alabama



ESPN’s Mel Kiper

DE Taco Charlton – Michigan



USA Today’s Luke Easterling

DL Solomon Thomas – Stanford

Walter Football

RB Christian McCaffrey – Stanford

CBS Sports

Rob Rang – CB Sidney Jones – Washington

Dane Brugler – WR John Ross – Washington

NFL Network

Charley Casserly –DE Charles Harris – Missouri

Daniel Jeremiah – RB Alvin Kamara – Tennessee

Bucky Brooks – DE Derek Barnett – Tennessee

Lance Zierlein – DT Malik McDowell – Michigan State