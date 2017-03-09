Bucs Agree To Terms With RB Jacquizz Rodgers

19 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of BucWild02

    BucWild02

    Great news! Now draft Christian McCaffery in the first round! He is a better version of Reggie Bush! Explosive, quick, great hands, great returner on kicks or punts, great bloodlines, and most importantly, he has a tremendous work ethic! He is worthy of the pick!

    1. 1.1
      Profile photo of 76Buc

      76Buc

      Please let that happen. Man the toys J.W. would have.

    2. 1.2
      Profile photo of 76Buc

      76Buc

      McCaffery or OJ Howard.

      1. 1.2.1
        Profile photo of magoobee

        magoobee

        OJ will be gone by pick #19

    3. 1.3
      Profile photo of magoobee

      magoobee

      You do realize in the grand scheme of things Reggie would be some where between mediocre and a bust. Took him 6 seasons to get is first 1000 yard game. Lifetime rushing yards per game of just 41. Even adding in the Receiving Yards it is still just 67.9.

      Last season, he set the record for being the only RB in history with negative rushing yards with 10+ carries.

      1. 1.3.1
        Profile photo of cgmaster27

        cgmaster27

        Haha yeah , that’s a bad comparison. Reggie Bush is the definition of a bust. And while I think McCafferey will be better than him, especially if he goes to NE, but I just don’t see the MCcafferey hype. Id rather take OJ or another receiver at 19 if given the opportunity.

  2. 2
    Profile photo of Iowabucfan

    Iowabucfan

    This is excellent news. Go Bucs!

  3. 3
    Profile photo of 76Buc

    76Buc

    An excellent move by the Bucs!

  4. 4
    Profile photo of magoobee

    magoobee

    Slightly overpaid but much better contract than what the Pewter Report Writers wanted to give him.

    If the Bucs draft Joe Mixon, Jacquizz will not make any of his incentives.

  5. 5
    Profile photo of Destino102

    Destino102

    Draft needs are going to change as free agency progresses, but I am hoping we can get some help at the safety position before the draft so we don’t have to reach for one. RB, TE, and WR is very deep this year. If everyone from last year plays like they did in the second half of the year, and if a few of the FAs and draftees we get turn out to be studs, then we may finaly be able to make the playoffs.

  6. 6
    Profile photo of chetthevette

    chetthevette

    Great news. Nice payday for Quizz. In today’s NFL 3.3 mil is a good singing.
    McCdougal Shep. Conte. Spence Robinson.
    Next. Bring em’ all in Jason.
    GO BUCS

  7. 7
    Profile photo of Horse

    Horse

    I lke it; gives us more options in Free Agency and the Draft. Go Bucs!

  8. 8
    Profile photo of macabee

    macabee

    I think Quizz has been locked up for a while now, but because of an obscure CBA rule could not officially sign until March 9.

    Rodgers couldn’t be re-signed until he hit free agency (today) because he signed a Minimum Salary Benefit deal, which is a one-year contract, with the Buccaneers in 2016. That’s a technical rule in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Tampa Bay wasn’t technically allowed to negotiate with Rodgers until March 7 like all outside free agents.

    Congrats to Quizz on his new contract. Not a huge breakaway threat, but a solid dependable guy that can be counted on! Great depth. Go Bucs!

  9. 9
    Profile photo of e

    e

    Quizzzzz! Great resign.

  10. 10
    Profile photo of cgmaster27

    cgmaster27

    Congrats to Quizz, it’s good to have guy in the system that is productive., We’ll still draft a back, but who knows what round. If cook and some of the other big names are gone, I could easily see the Bucs trade back and pick up another second. 3 pick in the first 2 rounds would be very nice. If they trade back, I wouldn’t be shocked at all to see them go defense with their first pick.

    1. 10.1
      Profile photo of Naplesfan

      Naplesfan

      No, cg .. you are really stuck on Cook or bust … I don’t think so.

      I believe that Jason is far more likely to pick up one of the WRs – any of Davis, Ross, or Williams – or OJ at TE than to let one opf those three pass between his fingers.

      Wait until a mid-round pick for a RB.

  11. 11
    Profile photo of Alldaway 2.0

    Alldaway 2.0

    I want to see what Rodgers can do behind an improved o-line and safties playing off the LoS (due to djax and Evans).. I can see him being a gamebreaker.

  12. 12
    Profile photo of scubog

    scubog

    I’ve always liked Jacquizz Rodgers from his days in Atlanta, but the youngster has already been cut twice for some reason. I hope this doesn’t turn out to be like Bobby Rainey who, as Gruden would say, “exploded onto the scene” in similar fashion and quickly faded. Without #32 our season would have been in real jeopardy. Glad he was able to cash-in.

  13. 13
    Profile photo of matador

    matador

    I thought Quizz did a great job last season, nice agility and burst running behind a not great OL on an offense with no speed.
    Next step is to draft a big back who can pound the rock and close out games. Asking RBs like Quizz to carry the ball 20+ times just exposes them to injury. For every job, the right tool!

