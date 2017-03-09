UPDATED MARCH 9: SR’s Inside Scoop On Bucs Free Agency

Scott Reynolds

Scott Reynolds is in his 23rd year of covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the vice president, publisher and senior Bucs beat writer for PewterReport.com. Author of the popular SR's Fab 5 column on Fridays, Reynolds oversees web development and forges marketing partnerships for PewterReport.com in addition to his editorial duties. A graduate of Kansas State University in 1995, Reynolds enjoys giving back to the community as the defensive line coach for his sons' Pop Warner team, the South Pasco Predators. Reynolds can be reached at: sr@pewterreport.com

23 Comments

  1
    macabee

    Why do I feel like a guy with a pocket full of money standing in line at the bus station? It’s a Bucs Life. lol.

    1.1
      BucWild02

      Do you feel that way because the Bucs are poised to sign a 50 catch, 1000 yard, 4 TD receiver and are elated about it?

      1.1.1
        macabee

        I wanted to see if anyone would recognize the sarcasm. You’re the winner! You will soon be honored with a small parade and a dookie button! lol.

  2
    Brandonges

    Great recap Scott. Love the insider info. That’s why you guys are the best in the business.

  3
    Iowabucfan

    I like Shepard and hate to see him go. He’s a special teams captain and a good leader for that unit.

  4
    Naplesfan

    Man, I hate to see Russell Shepherd move on. Can’t blame him for testing the market, though.

    Wilcox sounds promising … let’s see how that goes.

    I don’t see the Patriots engaging in a bidding war with the Bucs over DJax … it’s not their style to overpay anyone, but I can also see why Jackson would see NE as the shorter path to a Super Bowl ring than the Bucs. We’re not in their league yet 🙁

  5
    plopes808

    We’d all LOVE to see DJax on this team. I think many would also agree that he’s worth overpaying a little bit, as long as we stay out of salary cap trouble in the process. As for our own resignings, I’d like to see us resign Mcdougald, Spence, Shepard, and maybe Conte. The rest of the list, I think we have better options for unless they come at a bargain price.

    This is the best and worst time of year to be a Bucs fan. Can’t wait for tomorrow when FA opens up and we take our first step toward playoff contention

    5.1
      plopes808

      I forgot to add Quizz who I also think should definitely be resigned

  6
    Horse

    Just because we have plenty of salary cap room doesn’t mean we have to spend it by over paying a 30 year old wide receiver. I would much prefer to spend the money in extending contracts for several Buc players.

    6.1
      Naplesfan

      There is no indication that Jason Licht will over pay anybody … it’s not his way of managing the team. He can’t control whether the signed player plays up to expectations or not … such as Doug Martin playing well below expectations, or Brent Grimes playing at or above expectations (Grimes led the league in passes defensed by a wide margin) … but in both contracts, the player was compensated at a fair level well below the top paid at their position.

      The unofficial reporting on Jackon today is his deal is for an average $10M a season, but no word on how long the term or the guaranteed money … if that’s correct it’s a good market price for a well proven no. 2 WR. His teammate Pierre Garcon reportedly signed a contract with a first year guarantee of $16M. We were paying VJ over $12M a year in return for very little production last year.

    6.2
      BucWild02

      He won’t be 30 umtil December. I am happy the Bucs got the guy they wanted, even if I am not overly excited about a 50 catch, 4 TD per season WR.

  7
    SaskBucs

    Please sign DJax and one of those DT’s! DJax and Baker signing would significantly reduce my draft anxiety. I hate that I feel in competition with an AFC team in the Titans and that they own two 1st rounders before we pick.

  8
    nybuccguy

    Losing Shepard would suck. He is just an average receiver, but he is an incredible special teams player and locker room presence. Him an Robinson were the best gunner tandem in the league last year.

  9
    fredster

    Does V-Jax want to keep playing? Seemed to me like he lacked fire and was about done last year but who knows. We have money and some F.A. options. Good situation. Go Bucs!

  10
    jrwilson85

    How about DT Dontari Poe ? If the Bucs could land him along with DJax that would be nice. It would put our D-line rotation as good as anyone in the league.

  11
    jerseybucsfan

    We sit and wait!

  12
    Michael WestDominguez

    Ok, so all the buzz is Campbell will sign with the Jags and Jefferson with the Ravens. I kind of expected to see an update about what’s really going on with the bucs but I see nothing is posted anywhere, I hope we are not planning on breaking the bank and settle for ONLY Desean Jackson as our “big splash” this offseason. There are some quality guys out there that can help this team “WIN NOW”. Regardless if we get some players with mileage, we still will be a relatively young football team. Jefferson could have helped us at safety and maybe Micah Hyde if he’s still wondering in free agency. Has anyone heard anything else about this Wilcox guy (who I’m not sold on) as well as Baker from the Skins?

  13
    wnb0395

    ESPN is reporting that we are expected to sign d-Jax. That’s a good start, now lets get some DT help also.

    13.1
      jmeeks

      Mark I didn’t see will gholston on here.whats the latest news on him?

  14
    BIG SHOW

    I hope we sign Johnny manzail jamies is just not the answer desaun jackson is terrible almost as bad as mike evans i think we would thrive if we also signed Aaron Hernandez and Trade every pick we have for the next 3 years for Cam newton and convert him to an RB and have Johhny manzail and cam newton we would win every game also i think roberto agaro is a franchise kicker

    14.1
      scubog

      And sign Tim Tebow too.

  15
    magoobee

    I seriously doubt signing DJax will have any impact on signing Baker. If the $$$ are enough they will get him.

  16
    magoobee

    Yikes Kenny Brit going to make 8 mil per year for 4 years. But then Clev would have to pay me that much to move there.

