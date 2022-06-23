Get your calendars out, Bucs fans. The Bucs officially announced their training camp schedule for the 2022 season, which will begin on Wednesday, July 27th. There’s going to be 12 practices that are open to watch.

We'll open training camp July 27 and are set to have 12 workouts in front of Krewe Members and other special groups.#GoBucs — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 23, 2022

A week before that starts off, the team will have “QB Camp” where quarterbacks Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin will participate.

Other important dates include Military Day on August 1, Community Day on August 3. There’s also Women of Red on August 9 and two joint practices with the Miami Dolphins on August 10 and 11.

Practices will be viewable for season pass members, premium seat holders, club members, luxury box owners and various corporate partners.

Here are the official dates and times for Bucs training camp.

Bucs Training Camp Dates

Wednesday, July 27 8:30 a.m. – Season Pass Members

Thursday July 28 8:30 a.m. – Season Pass Members

Friday July 29 8:30 a.m. – Stadium Club Members

Saturday July 30 8:30 a.m. – Season Pass Members

Monday August 1 8:30 a.m. – Military Day presented by USAA

Tuesday August 2 8:30 a.m. – Season Pass Members

Wednesday August 3 8:30 a.m. – Community Day – Special Olympics/Foundations

Saturday August 6 8:30 a.m. – Stadium Club Members

Sunday August 7 8:30 a.m. – Season Pass Members

Tuesday August 9 8:30 a.m. – Women of Red Day at Training Camp presented by AdventHealth

Wednesday August 10 10:00 a.m. – Season Pass Members – Joint Practice With Dolphins

Thursday August 11 10:00 a.m. – Season Pass Members – Joint Practice With Dolphins