Bucs Announce Training Camp Practice Dates; 13 Open To Public

As they do every year around this time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released the official dates, start times and availabilities for their upcoming training camp practices.

The practices in orange are ones that will be open to the public. Those dates are July 28, 29, 30, and August 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24. Additionally, the Bucs are going to have two joint practices with the Jaguars in Jacksonville on August 14 and 15, both are expected to be open to the public, as well.

As was the case last year, the team will have their practices early in the morning to avoid the Florida heat as best they can. Almost all of the practices are scheduled to start at at 8:45 a.m., which means they’ll likely conclude around 10:30-10:45 a.m.