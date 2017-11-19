BREAKING NEWS: WINSTON TO MISS A COUPLE WEEKS WITH SHOULDER INJURY
Bucs at Dolphins: Most Disappointing

About the author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya'll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

3 Comments

  1. 1

    Alldaway 2.0

    Sweazy was bullied by Suh.

  2. 2

    stlbucsfan

    Better teams will beat us, our performance on the OL and DL are not good enough. We can defend the run but lack the personnel to get after the passer consistently outside of GMC. Maybe it’s just me but I’d like to see Marpet return to G next season and we get a starting caliber C. Donovan Smith smh I’d state the obvious but why, maybe he will “get better in the 2nd half” like last year lol. Sweezy is healthy and performing like he graded out during his last healthy season in Seattle. Poorly assessed and poorly performing lines of scrimmage will be the downfall of this season.

    1. 2.1

      Alldaway 2.0

      I agree.

      Bucs need a LT, move D. Smith to guard, Marpet stays at center if Pamphile goes to the other guard spot. Or Marpet goes back to RG and the Bucs find a center. Defensively, two new DE’s to team with Spence, Gholston and Ayers.

