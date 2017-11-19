Bucs at Dolphins: Most Impressive

It wasn’t the prettiest win, but sitting at 3-6 and fighting for their playoff lives, the Buccaneers managed to leave South Florida with a win, their second in row, by a final of 30-20 and now sitting with a 4-6 mark as they prepare to travel to Atlanta for a matchup with the Falcons next Sunday. Here is out list of most impressive Bucs from Sunday’s win.

K Pat Murray

Oh what could have been. What if Pat Murray is the kicker against the Patriots on Thursday night earlier this season? Maybe this is a different season. What ifs mean nothing now, however. The good news is, Murray was the kicker on Sunday and the Bucs needed every one of his points. Murray wasn’t perfect, missing a first half 42 yard field goal, however he came through in the clutch nailing one from 35 yards out to win the game and give the Bucs their second win in a row, leaving them 4-6 on the season.

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Like Murray, Fitzpatrick wasn’t perfect, but was money at times, including the final drive when all the momentum was on the Miami sideline following the Dolphins tying the game late in the fourth quarter. Fitzpatrick hit rookie Chris Godwin on two last drive passes to get into field goal range where Murray was able to convert. On the afternoon Fitzpatrick was 22-for-37 for 275 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Fitzpatrick is now 2-0 as a starter in Tampa Bay and makes the sting of losing Jameis Winston to injury a little easier.

DT Gerald McCoy

McCoy had one of, if not his best game of the season, notching seven tackles, three for loss, one sack and three quarterback hits. And did much of this while seeing double teams for most of the afternoon. After a slow start statistically, anyway, McCoy has now had three sacks in the last two games and is most likely going to see his name selected for another Pro Bowl after the season.

LB Kwon Alexander

Welcome back Kwon, the Bucs are happy to have their starting middle linebacker back. No, this wasn’t his first game back after a hamstring injury, however, this was the Alexander Bucs fans, coaches and Alexander himself have been waiting for this season. Alexander led the Bucs with eight tackles, including one for loss and also had an interception, one of three the Bucs managed off of Jay Cutler in the first half. If the Bucs are going to keep this win streak going, and their slim playoff chances alive, they will need this version of Alexander to show up each week.

WR Mike Evans

After sitting out last for on a one-game suspension, Mike Evans picked up where he has left off for much of the year, and that was being the Bucs leading receiver. Evans finished the game with five receptions for 92 yards.

Honorable Mention: WR Chris Godwin. LB Lavonte David, TE O.J. Howard