Bucs Bring Back Massive DT Siliga

While the big news on Saturday morning was the introduction of wide receiver DeSean Jackson and defensive tackle Chris Baker, the Bucs weren’t done with free agency.

Following the press conference for the Bucs newest “Big Two” general manager Jason Licht announced that the team had agreed to terms with defensive tackle Sealver Siliga.

Following the departure of nose tackle Akeem Spence, having depth on the defensive line was a need.

Siliga (6-2, 345) was claimed off of waivers by the Bucs last November after stints with the Patriots, Seahawks, Broncos and 49ers. In limited action for Tampa Bay in 2016, Siliga had five tackles and a sack for the Bucs.