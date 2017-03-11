(Podcast) Cook And Beckles On “Flava In Ya Ear” Podcast Talking Bucs

Mark Cook was a guest on former Bucs guard Ian Beckles new podcast called “Flava In Ya Ear” this week. The two talked about a number of subjects, including Jameis Winston, free agency and many other topics. Beckles also shared some great stories of his time with the Bucs in the early and mid-90’s, and even shared his thoughts on former head coach Jon Gruden.

Spoiler alert: He isn’t a huge fan of Gruden!

From the Ian Beckles podcast page:

NFL Free Agency kicks off this week so who better to join Ian at Square 1 Burgers in Tampa than PewterReport.com’s Mark Cook.

When it comes to all things Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mark and the guys at Pewter Report know what’s going on like few do.

The guys talk about wide receiver DeSean Jackson joining the team, who else they feel would be a good fit from the free agency market, and some great conversation about current Bucs QB Jameis Winston. There’s also a bunch of old school Buccaneers talk from the days of Mike Alstott, Warren Sapp, Jon Gruden, and further back.

They also talk about athletes in general and why the guy who is so jacked up just might not be the best athlete of the bunch, youth sports and whether or not kids should play football, leadership qualities in players, Colin Kaepernick, and so much more.

