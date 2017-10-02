Bucs Bring Back RB Martin; Waive TE Cross

There are a few way to ride momentum. One way is in the form of morale of the team, knowing the spirits are up after a big win like the Buccaneer had against the New York Giants on Sunday. Another is by adding strength to strength. The Bucs are doing both as they’ve officially re-activated running back Doug Martin to the roster following his suspension.

In order to make room for Martin on the active 53-man roster, the Bucs have waived tight end Alan Cross.

Martin missed the final game of the 2016 season and the first three games of the 2017 season due to a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. During the offseason, with the three-game suspension of Martin looming, we weren’t even sure if this team was going to hold on to the 28-year-old, former All Pro. Throughout the process, however, this team seemed to be committed to Martin, not only as a person with his well being, but in his status as a Buccaneers.

In 2012 and 2015, Doug Martin was a Top 5 running back in the NFL with more than 1,400 rushing yards in each of those season. However, Martin also has just as many seasons in which injures prohibited him from getting even 500 total rushing yards.

Martin re-joins a team that is 26th in the league in rushing, averaging just over 84 yards per game. Jacquizz Rodgers has been the team’s starting back with 165 yards on 40 carries and Peyton Barber comes in second on that list with 49 yards on 12 carries (both averaging just over 4.0 yards per carry).

Though the Bucs have had some success with those players, along with Charles Sims as a third down back, it’s obvious that the team has been looking forward to having their do-it-all, dynamic back, Martin, behind their offensive line again.

He’s back, he’s rested, and he’ll have his sights set on the Patriots on Thursday night.