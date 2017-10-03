PR Announces Exclusive Partnership With Discount Garage Doors

PewterReport.com has joined forces with Discount Garage Doors in a multi-year partnership that makes the family owned and operated Florida company the exclusive garage door company of PewterReport.com in addition to the official sponsor of Scott Reynolds’ popular SR’s Fab 5 column, which is published Friday mornings.

“We are thrilled to have quickly delivered results to our valued advertising partner Discount Garage Doors, and we greatly appreciate the multi-year commitment that Will Faulkner and DGD have made to sponsor my column and become the official garage door company of PewterReport.com,” Reynolds said. “Our website carefully considers our advertising partners so that they can meet the needs of our readers and DGD is the best in the business when it comes to garage door installation and repairs.”

If you are in need of a new look for your garage doors or if you are in need of repairs, PewterReport.com readers need to turn to Discount Garage Doors, which has been in business since 1998. Whether it’s a broken cable or springs or a crooked door, Discount Garage Doors can help.

Call 866-420-DOOR or visit DGDoors.com to view Discount Garage Doors list of services and garage doors that can be installed to improve the look of your home.

Click here for a list of locations as Discount Garage Doors services 17 Florida counties and The Villages.

“Discount Garage Doors is extremely excited to be the exclusive garage door company for PewterReport.com,” said Faulkner, the operations manager at Discount Garage Door. “PewterReport.com has established itself as an authority for Bucs insight and news and we are honored to be involved with them in helping to get the best Bucs coverage to Tampa’s diehard fans.

“DGD is looking forward to sponsoring SR’s Fab 5 column in the coming years and creating a rewarding relationship between PewterReport.com and Discount Garage Doors. We feel like PewterReport.com visitors and readers match our typical clientele perfectly, and we look forward to offering some amazing deals to the Pewter Report faithful! Going forward anyone that mentions PewterReport.com with us will receive 10 percent off any service they need!”

Keep in mind that it’s still hurricane season. Discount Garage Doors can install hurricane reinforcement kits to help protect your garage and your home. Call 866-420-DOOR or visit DGDoors.com to learn more about hurricane protection.