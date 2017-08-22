The PewterReport.com staff will choose a daily Bucs Camp MVP during Tampa Bay’s 2017 training camp based on that player’s performance. Visit PewterReport.com daily to find out which player is named the Bucs Camp MVP.

Bucs Camp MVP 8-22: That’s All, Folk

Tampa Bay’s kicking situation has been influx for the past as the Bucs have employed five different kickers over the past five years – Rian Lindell, Connor Barth, Patrick Murray, Kyle Brindza and Roberto Aguayo. The Bucs have been consistently inconsistent in this area, especially last year when Tampa Bay traded up in the second round to draft Aguayo, who was the worst-rated kicker in the league in 2016, connecting on 73 percent.

The Bucs brought in Nick Folk this year to challenge Aguayo for the kicking duties and that duel lasted just one preseason game until Aguayo hit the upright on a PAT and missed a 47-yarder in Cincinnati. Folk, who spent the last seven years with the New York Jets, made his 45-yard field goal in that game and Aguayo was cut the next day. The Chicago Bears claimed Aguayo off waivers the next day.

Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter said the team must rally around someone, and Folk, who is entering his 11th season and is a career 87.1 percent kicker, is that guy. Although he had an extra point blocked and missed a 47-yarder at Jacksonville after making field goals from 29 yards and 35 yards, the team has confidence in Folk, and he showed why during Tuesday’s practice when he was 6-of-7 in practice.

Folk connected on four-of-four kicks on the skinny field goal uprights, including one from beyond 50 yards.

The Bucs brought in competition for Folk when the team cut Aguayo, signing Zach Hocker, who did not attempt a kick in Jacksonville, but did handle some kickoff duties. Hocker had several misses on Tuesday, and only connected on 1-of-4 attempts on the skinny field goal uprights.