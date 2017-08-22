Bucs Camp Recap 8-22: A New Defensive Front

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. 1

    Alldaway 2.0

    Marqueston Huff? Who?

    When was he signed and he already has an INT? o.O

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 1.1

      Trevor Sikkema

      He was signed during the first week of training camp. He’s been in Tampa for a few weeks. He’s a 3rd string guy.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version