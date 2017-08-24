Bucs Camp MVP 8-24: Winston Wins

The PewterReport.com staff will choose a daily Bucs Camp MVP during Tampa Bay’s 2017 training camp based on that player’s performance. Visit PewterReport.com daily to find out which player is named the Bucs Camp MVP.

The signings, the roster changes, the draft picks, the well-managed cap space, the coaching decisions the front office decisions, all of it falls on the shoulders of one man – and everyone involved knows it.

That man is Jameis Winston.

If Winston doesn’t perform, none of the excellent moves we mentioned above matter. But, if he does, the building blocks have been laid around him to construct something special.

Winston 🏈

Howard ✋🏽✋🏽 Hard to stop this AND Cam Brate. pic.twitter.com/77Hxo6Opuw — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 24, 2017

Winston has had his practice days where he’s struggled, but most of them came within the first two weeks. Ever since the game against the Bengals, he’s been making noticeable strides in consistency, and this entire week, including on Thursday, he’s been on point.

You can tell how much a quarterback is feeling himself (another way to say he’s confidence) in how well he puts touch on his passes. If the touch passes are good, that means he’s in total command of his arm, and that ball is going exactly where he wants it to.

That’s what happened in the play above and the one below.

The timing and chemistry on this throw from Winston to Jackson is incredible. pic.twitter.com/u79y1baIwX — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 24, 2017

All of those extra reps in the offseason and after practice are really paying off, and the success isn’t limited to practice, either. Winston and his first team has been methodical in both of their preseason games so far.

In terms of all the pressure being on Winston to be the conductor of this team’s train, he seems to be peaking heading into the final weeks of the preseason. Saturday will likely be the last real bit of game action we see from him until Week 1. If he stays on this roll, watch out.