Bucs Camp MVP 8-3: Everyday Elliott

There were a lot of changes in the Bucs’ secondary last season. You had Vernon Hargreaves going through his growing pains as a rookie, first playing as a slot cornerback, then playing some outside. You had Alterraun Verner starting on the outside then moving to a sub-corner role. Jude Adjei-Barimah was in the mix with the nickel position as well once Hargreaves moved outside.

And all the while we heard little rumblings about a former walk-on and undrafted free agent out of FSU Javien Elliott.

We figured that there was a little bit of wishful thinking on the team’s behalf when we heard they “really liked Elliott,” but here we are almost one week in to training camp, and not only are we reminded of Elliott’s name, but he’s also become the team’s starting nickel cornerback.

Javien Elliott is becoming a pretty good slot corner before our very eyes. Already had a pick earlier. Stuck good here. pic.twitter.com/339QGw8VJT — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 3, 2017

Elliott didn’t start camp as the first-team nickel cornerback – that was held by Adjei-Barimah. But, as the groups rotated, Elliott began to stand out more and more. He’s matched up well with starting slot receiver, Adam Humphries, and has shown he’s a great blitzing player when called upon – the old Ronde Barber role.

Over the past few days, Elliott has recorded pass deflections and sacks, but never an interception. Today, he got that interception.

After that, his confidence only grew. In the clip above, Elliott stayed with his man, Donteea Dye, and was able to dive and tip the ball just enough for it to wobble out of Dye’s hands.

Javien Elliott with a good close again to break up the pass. pic.twitter.com/X1SJeFqe9v — PewterReport (@PewterReport) August 3, 2017

Near the end of practice, Elliott was even getting physical with receivers to break up some passes as shown above.

Elliott seems to have the starting nickel position locked up, and with days like today, he won’t be seeing his name on any practice quad anytime soon – or perhaps ever.