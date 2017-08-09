The PewterReport.com staff will choose a daily Bucs Camp MVP during Tampa Bay’s 2017 training camp based on that player’s performance. Visit PewterReport.com daily to find out which player is named the Bucs Camp MVP.

Bucs Camp MVP 8-9: Famous Jameis

A day after the world got introduced to Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston after an incredibly positive debut on HBO’s Hard Knocks, the 23-year old quarterback was out on the practice field doing what he does best – throwing touchdown passes. Winston began practice running the one-minute drill with the Bucs offense trailing by four points and needing a touchdown for the win.

Winston was sharp, working the ball to wide receivers Adam Humphries (once) and DeSean Jackson (twice) on the first three plays to get the Bucs into the red zone. Winston’s throw to tight end Cam Brate was too high, but Brate was well covered. It was the right call to throw it away. Winston hit rookie tight end O.J. Howard, who was lined up in the slot, on the next play for a 5-yard gain with time ticking down.

Winston then went no huddle and threw a hurried pass to Humphries that was incomplete, which stopped the clock with just seven seconds left. On the seventh and final play of the drive, Winston rifled a pass to Jackson in the back of the end zone that somehow managed to connect with the leaping receiver for a touchdown.

Tampa Bay’s undisputed leader wasn’t perfect on Wednesday, but made a lot of standout throws and didn’t make many mistakes. In fact, Winston didn’t have an interception in 7-on-7 or in 11-on-11 drills.

To cap off his Bucs Camp MVP day, Winston’s last throw was a touchdown to Jackson to end the goal line drills. Winston faked a toss to his left and then rolled right off play-action on a bootleg and found Jackson in the back corner of the end zone. Winston started his day the same way he ended it – with a touchdown pass to Jackson in the end zone. With a truly genuine performance on Hard Knocks Tuesday night and an impressive showing on the field on Wednesday morning, it’s been a great 24 hours for Famous Jameis.

In true Dirk Koetter fashion, the Bucs head coach discussed Winston’s performance in his press briefing.

“Jameis had some really good plays and some ones we need to get better at,” Winston said. “You’re running a lot of plays every day, a lot of situations. You’re striving for perfection, but you hardly ever get there. I haven’t seen it too often. There are some spectacular plays and some ones you would like to have back. We’ll go in the film room, learn our lessons, and get better.”