Koetter Quotes 8-9: Grimes Suffers Laceration, Will Be “Fine”

Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter addressed the media on Wednesday following practice, answering a number of questions about the day and his team. Below is the full transcript.

(On what was accomplished in final practice before game)

“We got a lot of situations today. We got some goal line, some short yardage, some red zone, and some two-minute. We’ve had three days in a row with the officials. Great work today. A lot of stuff that is going to come up on Friday.”

(On how Ryan Griffin looks compared to last year)

“Good. Way better. He is getting a lot more reps. He knows he is not the number three. He knows he is fighting for a job. You’ll see him on Friday.”

(On cutting down the wide receivers)

“I don’t know. It is too early to tell. We have to wait and see. Injuries play a part in it. We just have to see how it works out.”

(On excitement before first preseason game)

“You want to see some of these guys. You know what your veterans can do. You want to see what some of the young guys and some of the new guys can do. It’s exciting. It is part of the process of getting ready for the season and preseason is a valuable part of the process of getting ready for the season. I’m sure a lot of people think my play calling stinks, but I’ve been doing it for 35 years so I don’t think I’m going to forget how.”

(On Ali Marpet)

“He was out again today. Ali was out. This is a time of year where you are cautious with the guys you know are going to be here. He is day-to-day right now.”

(On Brent Grimes injury in practice)

“It was a laceration. I think he got a spike. It was kind of a nasty looking laceration. He’s going to be fine.”

(On how long he plans to play Jameis Winston)

“A quarter. We’re going to play the starters about a quarter. Pretty typical quarter the first week. A half the second week and into the third quarter the third week. That’s pretty typical of most teams.”

(On how to work the running backs-Doug Martin in particular)

“It’s a little bit challenging because we haven’t had this situation before. Again, we’re not performing brain surgery, we’re just rotating running backs. We’ll figure it out.”

(On Jameis Winston)

“Jameis had some really good plays and some ones we need to get better at. You’re running a lot of plays every day, a lot of situations. You’re striving for perfection, but you hardly ever get there. I haven’t seen it too often. There are some spectacular plays and some ones you would like to have back. We’ll go in the film room, learn our lessons, and get better.”

(On today’s practice compared to yesterday)

“Better. It was better with the situations. But, they know where we’re at on the calendar. They know this is the last day. We’re going to go shorts in the morning and then fly to Cincinnati. They know where they’re at. The vets know how to manage their body.”

(On linebacker Riley Bullough)

“He is a good communicator. I’m sure you saw that. He’s been well schooled. He is facing an uphill climb, but there are guys like that every year. Adam Humphries was like that. Cameron Brate was like that. There are guys that show up, Javien Elliot. There are going to be guys who show up. Whether he is one of them or not is what the preseason is for. He brings a lot of fire. He is a competitive dude. He played at Michigan State and he is going to take another step up Friday night.”

(On Jeremy McNichols improving)

“I think Tim said ‘he needs to get in his playbook.’ I would agree, I think he needs to get in his playbook.”

(On Ryan Smith’s camp so far)

“Solid. Ryan smith has been solid. He is a great example. We know what Hargreaves and Grimes can do. Ryan Smith is going to get a lot of snaps and it will be fun to watch him.”