Bucs Camp Recap 8-3: Baking Turnovers, Tight End Passing Game, And A Rookie’s Reward

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

5 Comments

  1. 1

    Alldaway 2.0

    I am mildly concerned about Winston. He is having a hard time making decisions with a quick rhythm passing game.

    Good to hear the TE’s are a mismatch nightmare.

    Even better to hear that the DB/S are matching up with these TEs an WRs.

    Devante Bond is pretty much running with the opportunity at SAM. His speed, use of hands, and ability to make splash plays is too hard to ignore. He is quickly becoming a fan favorite of mine if he keeps this up.

    Given the amount of CB’s and S the Bucs like I can see a scenario where the Bucs keep only 5 WR’s on the main roster.

    M. Evans.
    DJAX
    Humprhies.
    Godwin

    That last spot is going to probably be a battle royale between, Bobo, Huff, Reedy, Walker and Dye.

    1. 1.1

      Trevor Sikkema

      It’s a quick-hit offense in theory. They want it to be – to set up big play things – but it’s only a week into camp. They have three more weeks to gel before it matters. But, no question, Winston still needs to step it up a bit.

      1. 1.1.1

        Justin2626

        I definitely hear what you guys are saying. But i’m not really too concerned. I have seen them run the exact same plays many times, specifically that pick-6 Conte got, they’ve been really working that route a lot. I have kind of viewed Winston as like a more quick and shifty Brett Favre, he’s not going to shy away from slinging that ball. He’s going to throw more INTs than a Brees, Brady or Manning, but I believe it will surely be a net-positive for the franchise.

  2. 2

    Honey Bear

    A week into practice and you’re worried about Jameis? He’s still shaking off the rust of the offseason, getting used to his new weapons out there. If by the 3rd preseason game he still looks like that, then we can worry. That means 3.5 more weeks of practice with his new toys.

    So exciting!!!!

  3. 3

    macabee

    I am not at all worried about Jameis Winston because I know when we went shopping for a franchise QB, we bought a high risk/high reward QB with a cannon for an arm and the confidence of a mongoose in a cobra fight.

    Winston is going to throw Int’s and some will be ill-timed – always did, probably always will. But he’s also going to throw lots of TDs for lots of yards and win lots of games in the process. So hold on to your hats, it is more than likely going to be a wild ride – one that has you sitting at home in January or sitting in US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Mn. It’s as simple as that! Go Bucs!

