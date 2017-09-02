Bucs Cut LB Riley Bullough

Happy stories don’t always have a happy ending – or at least a happy end to each chapter. For undrafted free agent Riley Bullough, his chapter as a Buccaneer is closed (for now) as he has been cut.

Spoiler alert: Hard Knocks star and Buccaneers LB Riley Bullough being released in Tampa, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2017

Bullough was one of the first undrafted free agents to sign with the Buccaneers following the 2017 NFL Draft. He was under the radar for most of mini camp and OTAs, but once training camp started, he started to gain a following thanks to Hard Knocks.

For the player nicknamed “Joe Dirt,” Bullough’s Achilles Heel for making the Bucs roster was the same reason he went undrafted: he’s limited athletically. Bullough gives you everything you’d want in a linebacker as a leader and communicator, but he just doesn’t have the speed to make the plays in the NFL.

Bullough could be a potential practice squad player for the Bucs, but for now, that chapter is written.