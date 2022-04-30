Bucs Day 3 Mock Draft

After trading out of the first round on the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bucs kicked off day two by selecting Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall at pick No. 33. After fielding calls and multiple trade offers, the team decided they didn’t want to risk losing a player they had atop their board. Licht and co. followed that up with a trade up for a small school offensive lineman. The Bucs were able to package the 60th and 180th picks to move up to No. 57 and select Luke Goedeke out of Central Michigan. The self described “glass eater” has the mindset and finish the Bucs routinely look for along the line. After watching his film, he should compete to start at left guard from day one.

The Bucs held firm in the third round taking the top player on their board yet again. Staying on the offensive side of the ball, they selected Arizona State running back Rachaad White at No. 91 overall. White is a patient running back with soft hands in the passing game. Speaking with the media, he compared his running style to that of Le’Veon Bell and said he looked up to the veteran back. Licht concurred that he sees a lot of Bell’s game in the Bucs new running back.

This brings us to day three of the draft. The Bucs will yet again kick off the day’s action. The team will open round four at pick No. 106 which was acquired in the trade back from No. 33. There’s a ton of talent still on the board at positions that are perceived needs for Tampa Bay. They could continue to add weapons on the offensive side of the ball or attack the secondary or front seven. Here are my thoughts on what the Bucs could do as they wrap up the draft.

Round 4, Pick No. 106 (Jax): TE Cade Otton Washington – RS Senior – 6-5, 247, N/A