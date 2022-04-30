Bucs Day 3 Mock Draft

After trading out of the first round on the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bucs kicked off day two by selecting Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall at pick No. 33. After fielding calls and multiple trade offers, the team decided they didn’t want to risk losing a player they had atop their board. Licht and co. followed that up with a trade up for a small school offensive lineman. The Bucs were able to package the 60th and 180th picks to move up to No. 57 and select Luke Goedeke out of Central Michigan. The self described “glass eater” has the mindset and finish the Bucs routinely look for along the line. After watching his film, he should compete to start at left guard from day one.
The Bucs held firm in the third round taking the top player on their board yet again. Staying on the offensive side of the ball, they selected Arizona State running back Rachaad White at No. 91 overall. White is a patient running back with soft hands in the passing game. Speaking with the media, he compared his running style to that of Le’Veon Bell and said he looked up to the veteran back. Licht concurred that he sees a lot of Bell’s game in the Bucs new running back.
This brings us to day three of the draft. The Bucs will yet again kick off the day’s action. The team will open round four at pick No. 106 which was acquired in the trade back from No. 33. There’s a ton of talent still on the board at positions that are perceived needs for Tampa Bay. They could continue to add weapons on the offensive side of the ball or attack the secondary or front seven. Here are my thoughts on what the Bucs could do as they wrap up the draft.
Round 4, Pick No. 106 (Jax): TE Cade Otton Washington – RS Senior – 6-5, 247, N/A
Otton fits the mold of what offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich looks for in his scheme. He’s a very solid in-line blocker, particularly in the running game. As a receiver, Otton has strong hands and a good catch radius. He’s not going to run away from guys after the catch, but he shows some elusiveness. He’ll need to work on his route running, but he understands concepts, gets good separation and can line up at multiple spots. Otton didn’t take part in drills at the Combine as he rehabs from a season-ending ankle injury, but he should be healthy for the season. He finished his career with the Huskies notching 90 receptions for 1,026 yards and nine touchdowns.
Round 4, Pick No. 133: Akayleb Evans CB Missouri –RS Senior – 6-2, 197, 4.46
Evans fits the mold of a traditional Bucs cornerback. He’s got the height, length and speed that the team looks for. Evans projects as an outside corner at the next level, and will provide insurance if the Bucs don’t re-sign Dean next offseason. After four years at Tulsa, Evans transferred to Missouri for his senior season. There he totaled 25 tackles, one interception and two forced fumbles. He had a formal interview with the Bucs at the Combine and tested very well. He showed teams he has the long speed and athleticism running a 4.46 40-yard dash and finishing with a 9.63 RAS grade.
Round 7, Pick No. 248: WR Isaiah Weston Northern Iowa – RS Senior – 6-4, 214, 4.42
Weston is a legitimate deep threat at the next level. He displays good ability to track the ball, shows quickness off the line and working through jams, and creates good separation. He’s a willing blocker and averaged nearly 23 yards per catch over the four seasons he played. But Weston has struggled with drops in traffic, isn’t consistent in his contested catch ability and is far from a polished product. There will be an adjustment period to stiffer competition coming from the FCS level. Also, Weston will be 25 years old as a rookie. He had 37 receptions for 883 yards and five touchdowns during his final season.
Round 7, Pick No. 261: S D’Anthony Bell West Florida – RS Senior – 6-1, 211, 4.50
Bell has taken an unconventional route to the NFL, with multiple stops playing at four different programs. A hard hitter, Bell is a heat seeking missile when locked onto the ball carrier. He can play either safety spot displaying stickiness in coverage and aggressiveness in run support. Also, he shows good awareness in zone coverage with solid read-and-react ability.
However, Bell will face a steep learning curve in the NFL with much better competition. He’ll need to improve control in pursuit and finishing skills as well. Lean and lanky, he’ll benefit from an NFL strength and conditioning program. Bell finished his collegiate career with 138 tackles, three for loss, two forced fumbles, 18 pass deflections and four interceptions.
When I watched Evans, he never assisted on tackles. If the play wasn’t going his way, he was invisible.
I’m hoping we double dip and take Winfrey.. Not our biggest need, but he’d add juice to our pass rush.
I believe they go P. Winfrey too but I kinda hope we shoot for some CB help ie; Coby Bryant with the pick. Just my Wish!
If this turns out to be the route we go better hope TB can score 40 per game because our front 7 won’t stop anybody.
You must realize the defense was 5th in scoring right?
3 better cb’s, TE Daniel Bellinger or Winfrey seem like better picks to me @-- 106. Otton could be taken at 133 and Evans in the sixth round. History shows that if the Bucs love a player, they will take them whenever so they don’t lose them.
It seems to me that Licht simply pays lip service to the “trust your board” (value) and “consider the present and the future” (present AND future needs) comments. Even worse, though, I believe that he has given power over final selections to Arians, who seems firmly biased toward both offense, as well as gadget players rather than full fledged every down quality players. The selection of Darden last year, and White this year are examples (reaching mightily for both as well). The draft this year, and last, is as if top management doesn’t realize that we have upcoming potential losses… Read more »