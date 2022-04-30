The Bucs have drafted Washington tight end Cade Otton in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the 106th pick overall, which was the first pick of the fourth round to start off day three. That’s the second day in a row that the Bucs began a draft.

Otton has an old school look to him since he doesn’t wear any gloves. He’s a steady blocker who’s efficient taking on a defender. But he will need to upgrade his footwork.

He isn’t a bad receiver by any means, but isn’t the most athletic. He could use a little more work on his route running. Otton is able to adjust comfortably to make receptions away from his body.

On top of that, he performed well making important third and fourth down receptions. You’ll always want someone you can rely on for that.

Bucs Best Bet

Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds also had Otton as a Bucs best bet. Here’s what he had to say about him.

NFL scouts have mixed reviews on Otton, as he is projected to be drafted anywhere from the second to the fourth round. Some teams view him as the second-best tight end after McBride, while other teams likely have him somewhere between No. 5-10 on their draft boards. Otton is a big-bodied tight end with a 6-foot-5, 247-pound frame. He has good, but not great hands, and good, but not great speed. Otton is coming off ankle surgery from last November and wasn’t able to run for scouts this offseason. The tape shows a player that has enough speed to create some separation, but not enough speed to get yards after the catch.

Otton caught 91 passes for 1,026 yards (11.3 avg.) and nine touchdowns in his four years at Washington. He’s a decent in-line blocker, but wins more with body positioning than with brute force or strength in the run game. The Bucs had him in for a Top 30 visit prior to the draft. Otton could be drafted in the third round, but his lack of elite tools makes him a better value in the fourth round if he’s still available.

Watch Otton’s Highlights