The Bucs have drafted Washington tight end Cade Otton in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was the 106th pick overall, which was the first pick of the fourth round to start off day three. That’s the second day in a row that the Bucs began a draft.
Otton has an old school look to him since he doesn’t wear any gloves. He’s a steady blocker who’s efficient taking on a defender. But he will need to upgrade his footwork.
He isn’t a bad receiver by any means, but isn’t the most athletic. He could use a little more work on his route running. Otton is able to adjust comfortably to make receptions away from his body.
On top of that, he performed well making important third and fourth down receptions. You’ll always want someone you can rely on for that.
Bucs Best Bet
Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds also had Otton as a Bucs best bet. Here’s what he had to say about him.
NFL scouts have mixed reviews on Otton, as he is projected to be drafted anywhere from the second to the fourth round. Some teams view him as the second-best tight end after McBride, while other teams likely have him somewhere between No. 5-10 on their draft boards. Otton is a big-bodied tight end with a 6-foot-5, 247-pound frame. He has good, but not great hands, and good, but not great speed. Otton is coming off ankle surgery from last November and wasn’t able to run for scouts this offseason. The tape shows a player that has enough speed to create some separation, but not enough speed to get yards after the catch.
Otton caught 91 passes for 1,026 yards (11.3 avg.) and nine touchdowns in his four years at Washington. He’s a decent in-line blocker, but wins more with body positioning than with brute force or strength in the run game. The Bucs had him in for a Top 30 visit prior to the draft. Otton could be drafted in the third round, but his lack of elite tools makes him a better value in the fourth round if he’s still available.
Looks like we’ve decided defense is optional. 3 of 4 picks on offense. The reason we lost last season was our D couldn’t stop people. There better be a Plan B after the draft because this is the least talented D since TB has been a Buc.
???? It’s pretty much the same D minus a couple of players so far, with a few new additions. I don’t see anything that would suggest any big changes at this point. As far as not stopping people, we had a lot of injuries last year, and all defensive starters only played a few games together total. They were not even a cohesive unit by the time that happened. Against the Rams, David wasn’t no where near full health. If it were a regular season game he wouldn’t have even suited up. Have a little faith Dman, it’s not even… Read more »
Exactly Dude
Their biggest weakness last year was a pass rush that didn’t get home and a slew of injuries and lack of discipline in the secondary. They bring back JTS along with Shaq on the edge and they added Logan Hall with Vita Vea and Will Gholston. In the secondary they added Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal who will bring intelligence and veteran leadership. I think they still need a linebacker.
Do you realize the Bucs defense was 5th in scoring and in the top half of the league?
Good move. By all reports he is a very good blocker which will help take that load off Gronk. Gronk more likely to come back now.
not a good pick he’s a 6 rd player
They’re filling needs. Seem destined to draft a CB later in the round now.. Maybe a WR..
14 minutes ago It seems to me that Licht simply pays lip service to the “trust your board” (value) and “consider the present and the future” (present AND future needs) mantra he has stated. Even worse, though, I believe that he has given undue power over final selections to Arians, who seems firmly biased toward both offense, as well as gadget players rather than full fledged every down quality players. The selection of Darden last year, and White this year are examples (reaching mightily for both as well). The draft this year has been as if top management doesn’t realize… Read more »
This guy gets it
No, you guys just think you get it.
You are right they don’t get it at all there is zero depth at tightend and they already signed players for the backend so now on top of that you want to draft more players at the position the point is to round out depth not flood two positions and keep the others ina drought. So wild how people see things sometimes.
Why didn’t we draft the kid out of sdsu instead. Wtf is going on today
Equal parts Patrick Hape, Todd Yoder & Tanner Hudson. Talk about a grand slam!
I like the pickup of a two way TE that can become the future TE1.
I’m fine nap much YAC speed, I want a TE that can catch the ball anywhere. Gronk doesn’t blaze either, he catches tough catches and Alstotts his way past a few Defenders sometimes for extra yards. If he can be a reliable catcher and become a decent blocker then he will be what we need.
Nice to see a hands catcher. I’m pretty sure when Kelcie was drafted the Chiefs fans were bitching too. He wasn’t highly regarded in the grocery store Draft books either.