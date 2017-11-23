BREAKING NEWS: WINSTON TO MISS A COUPLE WEEKS WITH SHOULDER INJURY
Bucs DC Smith: Third Down Our Achilles Heel

About the author

Austin DeWitt

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Horse

    Ummm… if third down defensive scheme being used is below whatever the average percentage might be; it seems to me it would make sense to put more pressure on the QB by sending 5, not 3 or 4?

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend