Fifth Down With Ryan Fitzpatrick: Honest Abe And Party In The USA

Pewter Report debuted a new season-long weekend feature last season called Fifth Down that showcased some of the Bucs players each week to reveal what they are like off of the football field. We decided to bring it back for 2017 and this week in The Fifth Down we spoke with with safety Keith Tandy.

Question: Who has been the toughest player you’ve faced in the NFL or college?

Answer: “I’d say Darrelle Revis was probably the toughest to go against as far a defensive backs and throwing against him. It was always fun too because it was such a big challenge. As far as getting hit, James Harrison and London Fletcher gave me the two biggest hits of my career.”

Question: If stranded on a deserted island with a teammate, who would it be?

Answer: “I would pick (Demar)Dotson. He’s a man that has a lot of different skills. Also, if we need to get something off a tall tree, he would be able to pull it down.”

Question: Who is your celebrity crush?

Answer: “I really liked Michelle Pfeiffer in Dangerous Minds.”

Question: Which deceased person would you like to bring back to have dinner with?

Answer: “I think I’d go Abe Lincoln. He’s probably the most honorable and accomplished president that we’ve had—arguably. Just the time period he was in and the way that he thought, I feel like he was ahead of his time.”

Question: What is the worst song that you could possibly get stuck in your head?

Answer: “Party in the U.S.A. by Miley Cyrus.”