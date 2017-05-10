Bucs DE Ayers: ‘Right Now We’re Terrible’; What It Means To Be Real

About the author

Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: trevor@pewterreport.com

Related Articles

14 Comments

  1. 1
    Profile photo of Horse

    Horse

    Great article Trevor.

    +7
    -1
    Rating: +6. From 8 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  2. 2
    Profile photo of David DeLeon

    David DeLeon

    I was laughing cause I though Scott Reynolds wrote this article for some reason, then I kept seeing the quotes from Drake, Jeezy and 2 chains and was like, how does Scott know these songs?

    Then I looked up again and saw Trevor’s name, ok.

    I like Ayers, it’s good for Spence. If he can get 10+ sacks it would be awesome! With the signing of Baker to help McCoy I thinks possible. Our very own version of Von Miller, but our type.

    Good article

    +6
    0
    Rating: +6. From 6 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 2.1
      Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

      Trevor Sikkema

      Hahaha. If Scott even knew Drake, Jeezy or Chainz existed I’d be impressed.

      +9
      -1
      Rating: +8. From 10 votes.
      Please wait...
      1. 2.1.1
        Profile photo of Buc-n-Philly Fan

        Buc-n-Philly Fan

        Was it Scott that gave the single thumbs down??? LMAO

        +4
        0
        Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
        Please wait...
        Report user
  3. 3
    Profile photo of macabee

    macabee

    DJ Man Bun is in da house! lol.

    +5
    0
    Rating: +5. From 5 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  4. 4
    Profile photo of macabee

    macabee

    Robert Ayers is a fiery guy and has his own way of motivating his team mates. You guys do know that Ayers says this every year this time of year! This is good for team mates who may want to glow in the light of a 9-7 season. He’s saying we can get better. Time to go to work!

    https://www.pewterreport.com/bucs-de-ayers-says-bucs-have-ways-to-go-but-eager-to-work/

    +7
    0
    Rating: +7. From 7 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
    1. 4.1
      Profile photo of Trevor Sikkema

      Trevor Sikkema

      Yep. Says it every year, and he should! Never lets himself or the guys around him settle. Have to love that for a team looking to take the next step (and the ones after that).

      +6
      0
      Rating: +6. From 6 votes.
      Please wait...
  5. 5
    Profile photo of toofamiliar17

    toofamiliar17

    Really nice player interest piece. Thanks, Trevor.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  6. 6
    Profile photo of Buc 1976

    Buc 1976

    Good article.
    If Ayers and Spence stay healthy good things could happen.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  7. 7
    Profile photo of CDNBUCSFAN

    CDNBUCSFAN

    I remember him saying that last year and no, it never gets old. This is the kind of attitude, positive and real, that pushes guys the right way to succeed. I’d rather have a bunch of guys like Ayers, than the opposite end of the spectrum (MeShawn Johnson).
    My daughter is a huge Drake fan and not just because he’s from our hometown know as the Six (Toronto – 416 area code for those that don’t know). The memes of Drake sitting everywhere that were taken from his album cover of him sitting on the observation deck of the CN Tower are priceless.

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  8. 8
    Profile photo of William

    William

    I see Spence used more like victory beasly than von miller… linebacker on 1st &second rush end on 3rd down getting best 11 on the field

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  9. 9
    Profile photo of arizonajoe

    arizonajoe

    Hopefully, Ayers will keep the Bucs rooted. The Arizona Cardinals were the “Hot” Team and last year’s HBO Hard Knocks focus team. That did not go well for them. They got overconfident, believing the “press” too much. You have to be humble!

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  10. 10
    Profile photo of pinkstob

    pinkstob

    I think Ayers and I would get along just fine if we were in the same profession.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
    Report user
  11. 11
    Profile photo of owlykat

    owlykat

    I believe Ayres will be a great influence on our latest DE from the U. of Pittsburg. I suspect if the NFL found out not only did he have 5 sacks last year but PFF says he had thirty hurries on QBs last year. He also caused three fumbles and is 6’8″ 280 lbs. and ran a 4.54 40 and did 22 reps with the weights at the combine, he would have been drafted pretty high. He is a real disrupter and tall enough to knock down passes. Hopefully when Ayres has to retire, his young understudy can have a similar impact to what Ayres has already achieved.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
    Report user

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version