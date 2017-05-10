Bucs Organization And Players Welcoming Martin Back Into The Family

15 Comments

  1. 1
    Horse

    We all want the best for Doug and hope it is past him forever. Go Bucs!

  2. 2
    fredster

    They made the right decision if he stays healthy. That’s my only concern. I think the other stuff is behind him. He got caught and suspended and likely won’t be an issue again.

    1. 2.1
      WiltheBrewer

      Agreed fredster. he’s had more than 1 subpar season due to injuries- not so much worried about the substance abuse from here on

  3. 3
    Julian Jordan

    Doug still has the locker room.

    Losing him could’ve caused an issue and that is something Licht just cannot afford.

    They have done an extraordinary job building and keeping the chemistry.

    All that family stuff they were focusing on last year really built up the comradity, can’t lose that. Low risk, High reward.

  4. 4
    seat26

    I am thrilled he is going to be on the Team. Great player, If he is healthy and he has the monkey off his back, he is going to have a great year.

  5. 5
    toofamiliar17

    I’m really glad it’s all played out this way. It wasn’t long ago that PR was more or less reporting that Doug was a dead man walking at One Buc. Glad this was one of the rare times you guys missed on a report like that. Good piece, Mark. I like the quotes from different players. You’ve got a well supported conclusion here. Thanks.

  6. 6
    surferdudes

    I had a girl friend once who swore she loved me, and I believe she really did. Then one day she told me someone else came along, and she didn’t love me so much anymore. Absence makes the heart grow fonder. Doug will be gone for three weeks starting the season. He will be missed I’m sure, unless another man comes along, and takes his place.

    1. 6.1
      BucWild02

      I don’t believe that surferdudes. Can you prove that you had a girlfriend once? lol

  7. 7
    CDNBUCSFAN

    The thing that I like about this is that his teammates have his back. For the Bucs to improve on last year, make the playoffs and more importantly grow as a perennial contender in this league, you need that team chemistry. A little bit of a chip on your shoulder stemming from the non-believers can help launch the individual and the team as well. Here’s wishing Doug well and hopefully we’ll have loads of success running the ball out of DMart, Quizz, Sims, Barber and McNichols.

  8. 8
    drdneast

    You can’t talk about a team having a family atmosphere and culture and then kick a member out because he has a substance abuse problem.
    Doing so would be the height of hypocrisy that only our current President has seems to get away with so far.
    Players would have seen that for what it was and team morale would have plummeted.
    They understand about business decisions, but kicking a family member when he is down would have sent the wrong message.
    Beside, I believe Licht has seen what other Buc players have gone on and done when they were let go for every day issues and he didn’t want to revisit the past and succumb to the whining voices of the local sports media who want every player to behave like a boy scout.

  9. 9
    Horse

    Oh all is not forgiven. When it comes to money Doug will pay for his lack of effort in the 2016 seasons; afterall the Owners weren’t responsible for Doug’s behavior. My guess is his contract will be null & void and he will have the opportunity to sign a one year contract with the Bucs or another team after he serves his 3 game suspension. That is one heck of a lot of cap money which would be available then.

    1. 9.1
      BucWild02

      His contract was voidable without a cap charge after this season anyway Horse. It was a 5 year deal, with 2 guaranteed, unless he triggered a clause for behavior, in which case the contract is immediately voidable. Doug Martin will be a Buc and a big part of the Bucs future. He can’t change the past and I seriously doubt he will be expected to pay it forward with a reduced contract.

  10. 10
    BucWild02

    I am a huge Douig Martin fan and I was really happy when he signed a new agreement last year. I wish Doug would have had a better season last year, and I’m sure he does too, but Doug’s best years are ahead of him, not behind him. Glad the team is rallying around him!

    GO BUCS!

  11. 11
    drdneast

    Of course I concur BucWild02.
    I still find it hilarious that the only problem some people have with Martin staying on the team is because of the money he is set to make.
    Tom Krasnizky, who I enjoy listening to and respect, on the WDAE morning show is also one of those people.
    As I asked him, why are you so concerned with what billionaires are playing millionaires.
    He really didn’t have much of an answer.
    The fact of the matter is the Bucs still have plenty of cap space and with FA pretty much over, they are still going to be way under the cap so the thought that money is needed to sign other players is a canard.

  12. 12
    scubog

    Right now Doug Martin is just like any other player contending for a roster spot. What he did in the past, both on or off the field, is moot. His former contract is moot. What is going to matter is what he shows between now and the final whistle of game 3. Unless something happens to cause the team to release him or he gets injured; that’s when the team will determine his fate. Everyone should want him to succeed. It’s just stupid to actually want someone of importance to the team to fail.

