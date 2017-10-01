Bucs Defeat Giants In Dramatic Fashion, 25-23

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he's not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

Related Articles

9 Comments

  1. 1

    Horse

    Yes, I’ll take it! So glad to be wrong about this game. Now it’s on to the Patriots game and Doug is back. We’ve got a chance to beat the Patriots. Go Bucs!

    +9
    -4
    Rating: +5. From 12 votes.
    Please wait...
  2. 2

    Patrick J Ellsworth

    Patriots defense is a mess. We can win this game.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
  3. 3

    macabee

    Wasn’t worried at all about this one (lying). Wasn’t nervous at all (my wife had to hold my hand a few times so I could get my finger up my nose). lol. Other than Koetter calling a play to run wide at the half yard line, I enjoyed every minute of it. Just bring on those Patriots. We’re ready for prime time! Seriously, I’m relieved to get this win. Go Bucs!

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
    1. 3.1

      cgmaster27

      Koetter loves pitching the ball back three yards on the goal line. Don’t understand that at all.

      0
      0
      No votes yet.
      Please wait...
  4. 4

    drdneast

    We do Horse. The Pats have a terrible defense this year.
    In the meantime, can someone put in a call to the grizzled creaky Dwight Feeney. My god, 1 sack in three games?
    No more excuses for the defensive line.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  5. 5

    cgmaster27

    What a gutsy win. The offense pulled it together and Jameis did his thing. While it wasn’t perfect, a W is a W. There was some dropped passes, throws behind guys, and some shoddy play calling near the goal line, but we did it. jameis led two huge scoring drives on those last two and did what needed to be done. My goodness, folk almost gave me a heart attack today. Invoking memories of Roberto today. I still question though, why in the hell does Koetter NEVER call a qb sneak?
    Great game by Jameis despite the completion percentage. That was a good defense we played today.
    A few observations:
    1. Marpet still needs to work on those snaps, I think there was two today that Jameis made great plays on.
    2. Desean, get your head out of your ass. Every time the ball misses you, we don’t need you acting like a child.
    3. Its clear the most indispensable player on this defense is Grimes. That secondary is completely different with him out there.
    4. Our defensive line just can’t get a sack. That’s going to kill us next Thursday.
    5. Great to see the Falcons finally lose today and Julio went out with an Injury. We’re in the thick of it guys and gals!

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...
  6. 6

    chefboho

    We need to be talking about how big Winston was in this game. He played fantastic and tucked the ball and ran when he had to. The line was pretty good for the most part but our defensive line is terrible! We won’t last with no pressure against Brady

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...
  7. 7

    SDBucfan

    We won, I’m happy.

    +1
    0
    Rating: +1. From 1 vote.
    Please wait...
  8. 8

    buddah

    Hats off to Brate. He missed a couple he might have caught ( in tight windows), but WOW that catch was clutch as was the step out of bounds on a previous play. CLUTCH.

    Who was it last week that said they watched Grimes all through training camp and he was basically finished? Without Grimes, we lose this game and many more. He is one hell of an athlete.

    0
    0
    No votes yet.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

© 2017 PewterReport.com All Rights reserved. Marketing Tampa | Visual Realm

Desktop Version Mobile Version

Send this to a friend