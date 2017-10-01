Bucs vs. Giants: Most Disappointing

We all love to watch dramatic football games because they make you feel alive. But, even though winning those kinds of games gives you a thrill, there’s a reason it was that close, both good and bad.

We’ll get to the good, but for now, here’s why it was closer than it should have been.

Nick Folk

Can the hero also be the villain? The answer is yes.

Though Nick Folk was the final man to get the last points of the contest, he was the one that should have put it away long before that thriller of a kick.

Folk connected on two field goals, both from less than 40 yards, but he also missed on two more, both beyond 40 yards. He also missed a point after attempt that threw everything off.

0-for-2 doesn’t cut it as a kicker from just beyond 40; Folk has to be better. He also can’t go up to take PATs and there be a hint that he might miss it. It is bound to happen with the longer distances, but not at the rate it is early on.

The hard truth is, if Folk missed that last kick, he wouldn’t have a job tomorrow.

Play Calling

At times, the Bucs offense looks like a juggernaut. They have mismatch pieces in the back field, on the line of scrimmage and as receivers to beat you in a variety of ways. Sometimes it looks brilliant, but other times it makes you scratch your head.

Our main gripe comes from the goal line series that started at the half yard line when Mike Evans bounced on the ground. Instead of trying to pound the ball in, just six inches form the goal line, the Bucs elected to go with a toss play, then two passing plays. The run play lost yards and both the passes were incomplete.

It wasn’t the first time we were left scratching our heads at the play calling this season, in the red zone specifically.

Pass Rush

Though the Bucs came away with the victory and the defense stepped up in certain areas, especially after last week, the pass rush still doesn’t exist.

Gerald McCoy was a monster in the middle with three tackles for loss, but outside of him, no one can seem to get pressure on the pocket.

This Giants offensive line is not great, and the fact that the defensive line really couldn’t contain or collapse, that’s not good. That will consistently make things more difficult for them moving forward. The need more out of Noah Spence and something out of Jacquies Smith, who was active, but didn’t make an impact.

Key Injuries

With Kwon Alexander and Lavonte David out, that left a lot on the shoulders of Kendell Beckwith, Adarius Glanton and Devante Bond.

As a whole, the group had their struggles with missing assignments and just not being as sharp with zone coverage and chemistry, however, you have to give it to those guys making some of their first starting reps with a lot of pressure. The injuries still hurt from the plays they gave up that Alexander and David probably wouldn’t have, but it’s not at the top of their worry list because the guys that filled in did OK.