Bucs Drop the Ball On Gruden Night, Fall To The Falcons Once Again 24-21

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he’s not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

17 Comments

  1. 1

    JustaBuc

    It’s an unpopular opinion, but this game was a totally fine loss. We got ravaged by injury and the ball just didn’t bounce our way. Would not shock me in the slightest if we suddenly dominate next year when those plays we lost out on this year turn back our way next year.

    I saw fight in this team even when it was getting clobbered and Winston looked like a stud.

    1. 1.1

      tpeluso

      I don’t think it’s going to be an unpopular opinion. The boys fought to the bitter end, and it literally came down to a ref faceplanting while spotting the ball and costing us an extra play to get a closer field goal (54 yards was too big an ask for Murray). And like you said, Winston was *awesome* tonight. Played smart football, kept it clean. The injury layoff seems to have re-focused his game and hopefully he can carry this over to next season.

    2. 1.2

      Jlog

      I will give you that, Winston played the best game of the year, the official screwed us for 15 seconds though..

  2. 2

    macabee

    Statistically and points on the board, the Bucs lose. And nobody likes moral victories. But I gotta say I liked this game. With all the injuries and key players MIA, I’m proud of the way my Bucs gave their all tonight. I thought against all odds they fought hard – never quit. I thought QB Winston was outstanding. He was poised, kept his head, commanded the plays and stayed within himself. Good for him notwithstanding a few drops. Still a loss, but maybe forgivable in the scheme of things. Go B ucs!

  3. 3

    Amo

    I am sick about losing. It is amazing how fumbles usually are recovered by winning teams. It is also painfully obvious losing teams fumble on the 5 yard line. Having typed that, I’m proud of our team tonight. I’m proud we fought hard with our second and third stringers. We showed guts. Praise for Winston, McDonald, Benonoch, (minus one play), Alexander and Conte for playing their hearts out.

    1. 3.1

      chefboho

      I said the same thing to my brother. The ball literally never seems to bounce the Bucs way. I think the falcons had two or three fumbles that bounced right to them. Hell, Bryant crushed a 75 yarder and we fumbled on their 5. Those are the plays that seemingly hold us back every year. Gutsy performance, but can we please talk about our training staff. I’ve never in all my life seen so many injuries to a team. We lost ten different players at some point tonight

      1. 3.1.1

        chefboho

        57 yarder lol

  4. 4

    Jlog

    A couple of things first why the [email protected]#$ was normal IP address blocked? Two why wont it let me resole the issue without using my vpn? Three why are these half wits running your website security to begin with as clearly have no clue how to do it. Not [email protected]#ing kidding that [email protected]@$ pisses me off! Still can’t login normally and there solution doesn’t [email protected]#$ing work.

    Two on topic can someone explain why the clock didn’t stop on previous series when the receiver out of bounds?

  5. 5

    e

    And, to think that there are people that think the Bucs should get rid of Jameis… Seriously?

  6. 6

    cgmaster27

    Crazy as though this team finds a new way to lose every week. But as posters said above, this one almost feels ok. I have never seen a team get blasted with injuries in a single game like this team.
    The defense played with a ton of heart and honestly thought the pass rush looked better tonight, especially with how we had in there. Julio was still wide open a couple of times but they played him much better.
    If not for drops of a fumble I honestly think the bucs score a td on every drive tonight.
    That fumble was huge on the five yard line. This was the best game I’ve ever seen Jameis play. Even counting his first game at fsu. He had what, 8 incompletions and there was 4 drops by my count. Receivers hit right in stride. He was fire and it was great to see him play so smart.
    Is it me or does this offense run better without Desean in there?
    I say we get Godwin more reps in his spot the rest of the season and get some reps with Jameis .
    It was good to see mike get back in the end zone. He didn’t have to push off on that first td. He just has to go up and get it. The first PI called on him was garbage and he was being mugged all game. He just doesn’t get any respect from the refs.
    Speaking of which, ofcourse a ref would trip and cost us about 6 seconds at the end of the game, what a joke.
    The team had heart and you’d think with most posters that this sounds like a win, but we way it is. Keep our draft spot, team doesn’t give up, and Jamie’s played fantastic.
    Tough loss for koetter and it’s hard to imagine him keeping his job if they lose out. But man a lot of extenuating circumstances this year. But it was fun listening to gruden hush over Jameis.

    1. 6.1

      tpeluso

      I can only think of one worse example this year as far as injuries in a game are concerned, and that was watching the Giants lose their entire WR corps in literally one go against the Chargers.

  7. 7

    buddah

    Simply great effort. Undermanned and with nothing to play for, the Buccaneers fought to the bitter end. Glazers would be nuts to fire this coach. He’s not like the last three they’ve fired. They are currently number 1 in strength of schedule and have played only one game with their projected starting 22. Don’t give up on this team. The one person I would fire is the conditioning coach and trainer. Absurd how many players have experienced hamstring injuries.

  8. 8

    SappAttack

    I find the headline misleading of what we saw.

    A better headline would have been “Beleaguered Bucs Come up Short in 2nd Half Rally as Winston Silences Critics”

  9. 9

    matador

    All I want for Xmas:

    – A new GM who looks at the world from the inside out and is at least average at
    evaluating talent
    – A new coach who has enough experience to show us how far Winston can go with good coaching.
    – You pick the rest

  10. 10

    plopes808

    the only disappointing thing about tonight (aside from the official fumbling and costing us 3-5 seconds) was the rash of injuries.

    I’m wondering how much of this falls on our training staff. Not sure if it’s just because they’re happening on my team, but I feel like we have an overwhelming amount of injuries every year. Maybe it’s time to look at the training staff…

  11. 11

    scubog

    Got to agree with the rest of the posters about the effort, especially with the one after another injuries.

    Even the most biased Winston hater will have a difficult task attempting to drop this loss on the toes of # 3. They can’t even try to add “near interceptions” to his statistics like they often do. Oh wait, there was that play right at the end of the half when backed up on the Bucs side of the 50, Koetter stupidly called a pass play with only seconds remaining, the pass rush flushed Jameis out of the pocket and he was stripped of the ball while trying to make a play that was doomed from the start. And there you have it, courtesy of Scubog, a “bonehead” play for the “Forever Mariotta” fans.

  12. 12

    Horse

    It was a great game at this point in time. Winston played good, The team played their heart out and never gave up. It was a quality loss because at this point losing is okay with me in order to get the best draft position spot as possible. Definitely should shut up some of the anti Winston fans. I wonder if martin will be released today so he has a chance to go with a playoff team? Should be a few on IR tomorrow. Go Bucs! You played well.

