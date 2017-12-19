Bucs vs. Falcons: Most Impressive

About the author

Trevor Sikkema

Trevor Sikkema is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat reporter and NFL Draft analyst for PewterReport.com. Sikkema, an alumnus of the University of Florida, has covered both college and professional football for much of his career. As a native of the Sunshine State, when he’s not buried in social media, Sikkema can be found out and active, attempting to be the best athlete he never was. Sikkema can be reached at: [email protected]

15 Comments

  1. 1

    macabee

    Let me repeat the stats for Winston – 27 completions out of 35 attempts, 299 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, and a 130.5 passer rating. Looking closer this was a near perfect game. Jameis was actually 27 of 35 with 4 drops, 2 clock-spikes and 2 incomplete passes as I recall (will re-watch the game). Not bad, his performance tonight will silence a lot of critics.

    +15
    -3
    Rating: +12. From 18 votes.
    Please wait...
    1. 1.1

      scubog

      And yet someone saw your all too factual comment as a thumbs down.

      +7
      0
      Rating: +7. From 7 votes.
      Please wait...
    2. 1.2

      Horse

      Macabee; the thumbs down votes shows you no matter what Winston does they will find something negative. What a great game Winston had. That’s the QB we want to see the rest of the season.

      +4
      0
      Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
      Please wait...
  2. 2

    Amo

    I respectfully disagree with Evans’ selection. His two offensive interference penalties were momentum killers.

    +5
    -7
    Rating: -2. From 12 votes.
    Please wait...
  3. 3

    macabee

    Gonna stay up late tonight and re-watch the game. Then I’m going to watch the movie 300. lol.

    +10
    -4
    Rating: +6. From 13 votes.
    Please wait...
  4. 4

    surferdudes

    Where has Evans been all year? Part of his problem with his pass interference penalties is he has trouble gaining separation on just about every D.B. who’s covering him. It will be hard to place a price tag on his next contract. Do they make him one of the highest paid receivers in the league? He’ll want that kind of money, not sure he’s worth it. His production this year doesn’t warrant it.

    0
    -3
    Rating: -3. From 3 votes.
    Please wait...
    1. 4.1

      chefboho

      I think part of the problem is that the refs are all over Evans every time he goes out on a route. There’s no way he should’ve been called for the first PI which was a 40 strike. He swiped the DB’s hand away. Even gruden mentioned how terrible the call was. Heck, the first pass of the game to him, the DB was mugging him the entire time before the ball was even thrown.

      +5
      0
      Rating: +5. From 5 votes.
      Please wait...
      1. 4.1.1

        scubog

        The PI call was bogus. Would never be called on that Julio guy.

        +4
        0
        Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
        Please wait...
  5. 5

    chefboho

    What I want to know, is where are the Winston haters that are usually on here to destroy Winston? You know who you are. If your good enough river be a couch coach when he has a bad game, you can at least comment when he has a great game too. Or are you eating your humble pie this morning?

    +4
    -1
    Rating: +3. From 5 votes.
    Please wait...
    1. 5.1

      scubog

      I suspect they are eating their favorite candy……M&M’s. (Marcus Mariota)

      +6
      0
      Rating: +6. From 6 votes.
      Please wait...
  6. 6

    stlbucsfan

    Number 1 in starts, yards and soon to be TDs for QBs under 24 and this was a guy some said was in a make or break season next year lol. Maybe now some people will realize that even a perfect performance from Jameis STILL might not be good enough on THIS team. They said Doug missed the game due to a violation of teams rules, yet another bold and wildly incorrect assessment by Licht this summer. Hopefully we keep Desean engaged and can sell him on the turnaround, I am sure a better coach will realize that putting him in the slot would probably help get him more targets. Jameis played better with bigger receivers on the outside, he always finds Hump in the slots and making that person DJax would make us more dynamic. The goal should be play opur 3 best players and at WR that is Godwin, Evans and Djax. No reason Hump should still be starting unless one of those guys are healthy. PLAY your best players and give us the best chance to win.

    +4
    0
    Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
    Please wait...
  7. 7

    sunshineben

    Winston played a great game but one game not a season ..he is average or below with all the weapons and nothing special so far. ..

    +1
    -13
    Rating: -12. From 14 votes.
    Please wait...
    1. 7.1

      chefboho

      You mean with three offensive lineman on IR, djax out with an injury, oj Howard leaving the game means he had a ton of weapons? Honestly dude, get over the hate. Yes Winston has to improve in areas but he is a true leader and the last three games he has had us in a position to win as well as against the patriots. Can’t put that all on the quarterback now can we? And if average to below average is 17td’s and 6 int’s with a bad shoulder, one of the worst offensive lines, and no running game, then I’m not sure what you look for in a quarterback.

      +4
      0
      Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
      Please wait...
  8. 8

    matador

    M&Ms that’s hilarious.

    No question, Winston had a great game. One of the toughest games physically for the team I can remember. If he matures into that type of player with consistency and we can protect him, we’ll be in great shape.

    This next draft needs to be a significant step toward fixing one of the lines. I’d vote OL since that will help JW and the running game, improve field position and keep the D off the field.

    A big question is whether you trust Licht to address the OL/DL elephants in the room or keep drafting as if he already has built a complete team (instead of just the outside of one) and is now building depth and adding finishing touches.

    Others are free to disagree but to me the answer is a resounding no. He has played the part of the fool in the draft, reaching for a kicker, projecting a RT/G prospect to the all important LT position and not understanding Spence’s size mismatch for the DE position when everyone lettzing him fall clearly did. On the mat subject, drafting an OLB as DE means he has used just one pick, a 6th rounder, on DL in four years (if I’m remembering it correctly if not I apologize).

    He does not get it. While last year’s picks have potential they failed to address glaring needs that were obvious to many on this site (PR aside). I do not trust him to do what needs to be done, which will include another attempt at finding a FA OL/DL with some tread left (imagine him going to the Glazers with that request, again) and am not willing to risk another draft hoping the lightbulb comes on.

    +4
    0
    Rating: +4. From 4 votes.
    Please wait...
  9. 9

    bucballer

    Jamesis did play well last night. It resembled a MASH unit out there last night with all the injuries. Without the drops and spikes he would have been even more impressive. I give Winston his props when he does well and when he doesn’t I don’t. One interesting tidbit we learned last night is that our next Head Coach Gruden, likes Jamesis and said he has the skills u want in your QB! Interesting comments… Sorry but Coaching staff still needs to go. Smith’s Defense…while suffering from injuries… most teams r this time of year… still couldn’t get off the field on 3rd downs! Problem all season! With all the needs the Bucs have on both side of the ball and a good draft position…could the Bucs pull the trigger on RB Saquon Barkley if he is there with that 1st pick???… going to be interesting!

    +2
    0
    Rating: +2. From 2 votes.
    Please wait...

Leave a Reply

