Bucs vs. Falcons: Most Impressive

This was a tough loss, but only because there were some courageous performances that had to shine through a long list of injuries that came about throughout the game. The result helps the Bucs in the long run via draft position, but these players played so well, you wish they could’ve have gotten the win they fought so hard for.

QB Jameis Winston

If you ask me, this was the best game of Jameis Winston’s career.

I know Winston has thrown for more yards in other games and thrown for more touchdowns in other games, but for what this game was, in primetime (where he has struggled), for him to go 27-for-35 with 299 yards, three touchdowns with no interceptions and the way he marched his team down time and time again after being down on the scoreboard, this was his best performance in my book.

Tonight was everything you wanted from your franchise quarterback.

WR Mike Evans

I tweeted this during the game, but it just seems like Mike Evans has a tendency to play angry against the Atlanta Falcons – he did tonight, and his stat sheet showed.

Evans finished the game with 79 yards on five catches with a touchdown. Each of Evans catches seems to come at a high degree of difficulty, and his touchdown catch was him just being a full grown man over two defenders. Evans’ day could have had even more yards if they weren’t called back for penalties.

Evans, along with Winston, played his guts out on Monday.

TE Cameron Brate

Cameron Brate has had games with better stat, but, boy, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a more battled performance from Brate.

Early in the game he took a shot over the middle that really had him hurting. You could see Brate on the sideline doing everything he could to re-collect himself and get back in. He did, and the team benefited from it.

Brate finished the game with 49 yards on four catches. Two of those catches came through heavy contact on the last drive of the game. Without Brate’s determination, this team wouldn’t have had a shot to kick the field goal to tie it.

LB Kwon Alexander

2017 has not been the season Kwon Alexander has wanted it to be.

After being chosen as one of the Pro Bowl sleeper players going into the season, Alexander spent the first half of the year on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. With the rest of the NFL then at full speed and Alexander just getting warmed up, he struggled at times here in the second half of 2017.

However, on Monday night Alexander shined with fellow linebacker Lavonte David out. Alexander had a team high 13 tackles against the Falcons and was call on to be the thumping run stopper in the middle.

WR Adam Humphries

Humphires only finished the game with 43 yards, but his five catches, including his first touchdown of the season, came in crucial moments.

Humphries also had a key punt return that set up the Bucs offense late in the game. His impact as a return has been minimal this year, but tonight it was the x-factor in his game.

TE O.J. Howard

Howard’s night was unfortunately short and sweet due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for most of the game. But, Howard’s one catch counted the most as it went for a 30-yard touchdown.

Howard was in a walking boot after the game – as were many of his teammates.