Bucs DT McCoy Coaches Up Local Youth With Some Special Guests

For many Buccaneers players, the final whistle of mini camp meant their vacations had begun. The players have the next six weeks “off” to go visit their home towns, go out of the country, or just relax as they get themselves ready for the non-stop grind of the 2017 NFL season starting at the end of July.

But, that final day of mini camp wasn’t the last day at One Buc Place for all of the Bucs players. Gerald McCoy, along with some help from teammates Doug Martin, Jameis Winston and Channing Ward, hosted a youth camp clinic on Saturday.

Having an awesome time at @Geraldini93 Youth Football Clinic!

See even more on our Snapchat!

Follow 👉 bucsnfl pic.twitter.com/eTfAMHmUiu — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) June 17, 2017

The camp schedule was pretty standard. There was some introductions at the beginning followed by stretching and picture taking for the kids participating, but McCoy made sure to give the kids some real football experience, too, with drills for every position.

The players had kids catching passes, jumping over bags, weaving in and out of obstacles, all in the name of training up the next generation of football players here in the bay area – and having fun while they did it. Finally, the camp concluded with the kids getting a tour of the One Buc facility, which is pretty cool for a fan of any age.

Here’s a short recap video of the camp from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers website.

WATCH: Gerald McCoy Coaches Up Bay Area Youth Gerald McCoy Youth Football Clinic@geraldini93 #BucsCare pic.twitter.com/l9UDKPfnXU — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) June 17, 2017

For McCoy, helping kids who don’t have ideal family situations is something that hits close to home. His mother was a single parent for him, and his wife was a single parent before he and her were married. McCoy says that it was a blessing to be able to sponsor some of the kids that were out there because he knows where they’re coming from.

Beyond the great gesture for McCoy to take his time to organize and put on something like this, it was great to see Winston, Martin and Ward volunteer their time as well. For many of these kids, a moment of an athlete’s time could be the highlight of their whole summer.

Giving back is always worth it.