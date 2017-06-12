Bucs’ Evans Cracks Top 30 On NFL’s Top 100 List

Success garners attention. Production garners respect from your peers.

The Bucs 9-7 record in 2016 made some people around the country stand up and take notice, but Mike Evans notching another 1,000 yard season gained him the respect of the league’s players.

Evans came in at No. 29 this season on the NFL Network’s list of Top 100 players after posting 96 receptions for 1,321 yards including 12 touchdowns. Evans became the third member of the Buccaneers selected to the NFL’s Top 100 list this season following quarterback Jameis Winston (57) and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (52).

Evan has now posted three consecutive 1,000 yard seasons since joining the league as the No. 7 overall pick in 2014. For his career Evans has put up 3,578 yards on 238 receptions and 27 touchdowns.