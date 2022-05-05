Bucs vice president of player personnel John Spytek is interviewing for the Steelers general manager position for a second time. The news was first reported by Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

Pittsburgh is on to its second round of interviews for the G.M. job. Spytek first interviewed with the Steelers back in February.

Kevin Colbert, who has held the G.M. position for 22 years in Pittsburgh is stepping aside. Colbert just concluded his final draft with the Steelers last weekend. He helped Pittsburgh win a pair of Super Bowl championships – one with Bill Cowher and another with Mike Tomlin.

Spytek also interviewed with Minnesota and Las Vegas for their general manager positions this offseason. He’s spent the past seven years with the Bucs as general manager Jason Licht’s right-hand man in the personnel department. Spytek has been instrumental in helping the Bucs build a roster that won Super Bowl LV. He’s has spent the last 19 years in the NFL in different scouting and personnel capacities with multiple teams.

In 2016, Spytek replaced Jon Robinson, who was Tampa Bay’s previous director of player personnel. Robinson left the Bucs to become the Titans general manager. With Spytek in demand this offseason, it’s only a matter of time before Licht loses another top personnel executive to another team to serve as a G.M.