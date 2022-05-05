Bucs vice president of player personnel John Spytek is interviewing for the Steelers general manager position for a second time. The news was first reported by Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.
Pittsburgh is on to its second round of interviews for the G.M. job. Spytek first interviewed with the Steelers back in February.
Kevin Colbert, who has held the G.M. position for 22 years in Pittsburgh is stepping aside. Colbert just concluded his final draft with the Steelers last weekend. He helped Pittsburgh win a pair of Super Bowl championships – one with Bill Cowher and another with Mike Tomlin.
Spytek also interviewed with Minnesota and Las Vegas for their general manager positions this offseason. He’s spent the past seven years with the Bucs as general manager Jason Licht’s right-hand man in the personnel department. Spytek has been instrumental in helping the Bucs build a roster that won Super Bowl LV. He’s has spent the last 19 years in the NFL in different scouting and personnel capacities with multiple teams.
In 2016, Spytek replaced Jon Robinson, who was Tampa Bay’s previous director of player personnel. Robinson left the Bucs to become the Titans general manager. With Spytek in demand this offseason, it’s only a matter of time before Licht loses another top personnel executive to another team to serve as a G.M.
It would be a shame to lose him, but he deserves a shot.
At the risk of sound like a selfish Bucs fan, we have been lucky so far but that won’t last forever. Licht and Arians have done an excellent job establishing this team and staff. It’s not a matter of if but rather when will we start seeing these quality individuals being plucked by other organizations.
Yes. Additionally, we still have Arians up the chain who has strong input when required. My guess is it will be required. Has anybody else noticed this off season appears not to be as focused as it was at this time the last two years as to team building? Just seems different to me.
Well, if he doesn’t get hired this go around, he’ll be hired after this season is over. This is based on if we win our Division which will be stuff based on our schedule. I’m not sure a 10-6 season will do it? Yep, I’m going there because we didn’t do enough to improve the Defense. Okay, fire the cannons at me; just don’t be insulting nasty with the words please.
10-7 will win this abysmal division lol
I bet he goes to the Steelers, and it will be well deserved. He has done an excellent job here for the Bucs, and I hate to see him go. But that’s life…and the games play on…