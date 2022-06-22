The Bucs announced an additional seating area named The Krewe’s Nest in the south end zone at Raymond James Stadium. This was due to the demand for 2022 season passes. The additional 3,600 seats increases the stadium’s capacity to nearly 70,000. Just in time for one of the most anticipated seasons in Buccaneers history. Especially with Tom Brady back under center in 2022.

“The upcoming 2022 season includes one of the most exciting slates of home games in our franchise history. And we are excited to announce that this year, more fans than ever before will have the opportunity to watch the games at Raymond James Stadium,” said Bucs chief operating officer Brian Ford. “We continuously look for ways to improve the game day experience for our great fans. And to provide an unmatched home-field advantage for our team. With nearly 70,000 fans in attendance for home games, this will be one of the most memorable seasons in Raymond James Stadium history.”

The 3,600 seats in the south end zone will occupy most of the common area where fans often congregate to watch the games after getting concessions. The seats in the Krewe’s Nest cost $2,700 per seat for the season.

Ray-Jay’s capacity has been increased before for previous Super Bowls and the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2017.

Krewe’s Nest season pass holders will receive discounted parking. Additionally, Krewe’s Nest season pass holders will also receive 2022 playoff purchase priority and the opportunity to upgrade seats for the 2023 season. Additional information on Buccaneers season pass memberships can be found at https://www.buccaneers.com/tickets/ or by calling 1-866-582-BUCS.