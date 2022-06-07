New Bucs defensive tackle Akiem Hicks is a big man with several big reasons for wanting to sign with Tampa Bay. The chance to play with Tom Brady again was an obvious draw, but so was playing in Todd Bowles’ 3-4 defense. It’s a scheme similar to the one he played in with the Bears for six seasons.

“This defense knows how to hunt,” Hicks said, addressing the Tampa Bay media for the first time.

Hicks has racked up 40.5 sacks in his career, including 31 the last six years in Chicago. At 6-foot-5, 352 pounds, Hicks is a massive man who should present some big problems for opposing offenses.

“Well, he’s a big man,” Bowles said. “We expect him to do what he did in Chicago – obviously, he’s a physical presence up front. He can push the pocket and he has a variety of pass rush moves as well. We just look for him to blend in with the guys and help us get better.”

Hicks will play next to Pro Bowl nose tackle Vita Vea, a man of similar size at 6-foot-4, 350-plus pounds. The veteran newcomer has admired Vea’s game for quite a while.

“I’ve been watching him for a couple years, and one of the things that I love that he does is push up the field,” Hicks said. “He disrupts that pocket quite a bit. And it’s something that guys that play with power – like myself – we admire.”

Bucs Could Have The NFL’s Biggest D-Line

Bucs center Ryan Jensen has battled Hicks a few times over the years and believes that Tampa Bay might have the most formidable defensive line in the NFL.

“When we signed Akiem, it was like we might have the biggest D-line front interior three in the league,” Jensen said. “You’ve got very talented players in both of them and then the young kid, [Logan Hall]. He is the real deal. [Hall] is going to be a heck of a player, just seeing what he has done through OTAs and the first day of mini-camp. I am impressed.”

Throw in 6-foot-6, 318-pound defensive end Will Gholston and the Bucs have a monstrous line up front.

Hall also made a favorable first impression on Hicks as well.

“Logan, he looks very athletic,” Hicks said. “He looks like he has a lot of quick twitch, but that’s as much as I’ve seen from him in one day.”

At age 32 and with 11 years of playing in the league under his belt, Hicks has some advice for the rookie defensive tackle.

“Pad level,” Hicks said. “The moment you don’t have your pad level right, they’re going to teach you a valuable lesson.

“I experienced it myself. I’m a tall, long guy, and coming into the league, you’re used to being able to bully guys around with your length and power. But those guys have got the same thing now.”

Hicks Could Possibly Start – With A Great Showing In Camp

When asked how many snaps Hicks will get in the rotation, Bowles had this to say:

“He’ll step in and play as soon as he gets the playbook down. We’ll see how many reps. It all depends on the game, whether it’s no-huddle or whether it’s a long drive or anything like that. I don’t know the percentage yet, but he’ll play a lot.”

So, will Hicks replace Steve McLendon as a reserve defensive tackle or be a co-starter along with Hall?

“Well, that’s what camp is for – we’ll see what happens in training camp,” Bowles said. “All of those guys are pretty versatile across the line of scrimmage, and we like the versatility of it. But training camp will determine who starts down there.”