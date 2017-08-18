Bucs At Jaguars: Most Impressive

The Bucs got their first win of the 2017 season on Thursday night with an odd score of 12-8 over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team was building off some of the good things they did in the previous week, which ended in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but also knew they needed to just straight up improve in some lower areas. Here were our top performers from the team’s victory this week.

QB Jameis Winston

Winston and the first team offense got off to a hot start last week on their first drive, and with extended playing time this week, they looked efficient yet again. Winston finished the game 21-of-29 for 196 yards. He was spreading the ball out a lot, and was, for the most part, calm under pressure. He led the Bucs to three straight scoring drives right off the bat. Though his decision making unraveled a bit at the end of the second half, he still had a good night.

LB Lavonte David

It’s been tough sledding for the Bucs linebackers who haven’t been able to hit much during practice. Because of this, their first game at full speed with full contact last week seemed like a bit of a shock. But, this week, that shock seemed to be just what they needed, and Lavonte David, in particular, had a great night. He recorded four tackles with two tackles for loss and a sack. One of those solo tackles was also a drive-stopping tackle in the second quarter.

RB Doug Martin

Martin’s talent really showed out tonight. In very limited time last week, he had a nice cut for a double-digit yardage carry. On Thursday night, he carried the ball five times for 30 yards and even got into the end zone. Martin was the only effective back for the Buccaneers that night, and prove that, talent wise, that starting job is his to lose.

LB Adarius Glanton

On the second team, linebacker Adrarius Glanton really made his presence known on Thursday night. He finished the game with a team-high six tackles, two of which were for loss and one of which was a sack. With linebacker Devante Bond out with an injury, it’s not just up to Kendell Beckwith to step up, the rest of the linebacker have to step up their game, too – Glanton did.

DBs Isaiah Johnson and Maurice Fleming

With no Brent Grimes and no Jude Adjei-Barimah, it was to be determined what moves the defense was going to make roster wise and depth chart wise. Though injuries are never a good thing, they do allow a team to find out what they really have in some of their reserve guys by giving them meaningful playtime.

After scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars were marching down the field again, hoping to tie or win the game. But, thanks to the play of Johnson and Fleming, they came up short. Johnson had a big tackle on the one yard line that ended up being the difference in the game, and was also in coverage on the final throw of the goal-line drive that didn’t end in points. Fleming had a big play himself where he was able to get his hand in and fight to knock the touchdown ball away from Dede Westbrook – who was having a stellar second half – in the corner of the end zone for an incomplete catch.