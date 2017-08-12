Bucs Koetter On Aguayo: We Saw That Movie Last Year

Most of us have been sacked in the recliner on a lazy afternoon when a movie comes on we had seen before but didn’t really ever enjoy. Instead of suffering through it, we reach for the remote.

On Saturday morning, after seeing Roberto Aguayo miss an extra point and a late field goal in the team’s 23-12 loss to the Bengals the night before, Koetter and general manager Jason Licht decided to change the channel on the former FSU standout.

“We saw what that movie was like last year,” Koetter said. “We’re just not going to go that direction anymore. That doesn’t mean that we’re never going to miss a field goal again, or miss an extra point again. Just like offensive lineman are going to miss blocks, quarterbacks are going to miss open receivers, and we’re going to miss tackles, that is part of the game. I think it is safe to say that we have just seen enough in our time here on these fields. Right now we feel like we need to move towards a more consistent performance in that area.

“Anytime you have to let a draft pick go it’s not something you look forward to doing, but it’s a production business. It’s unfortunate because Roberto is a good kid. He’s tried to do the right thing, but again, it’s a production business. I’m sure he’ll get another opportunity. He’s just got to learn from this and move on. This allows us, as a team, to get behind Nick. There is pressure even in that. As a team we need to support Nick and move forward.”

While the release of Aguayo is a boost for the battle for Folk, Tampa Bay will being in some competition for the veteran who won’t necessarily be handed the job.

“We’re going to bring in another kicker because we want to have another leg in camp. Plus, anything can happen. A guy can pull a hamstring or twist an ankle. As long as we have room, we’d like to have another guy that can kick the football. As of right now Nick is going to be our kicker.”

The Bucs moved up in the second round last year to take the former Seminole, a move that drew plenty of criticism both locally and nationally. It only got worse after Aguayo went 22-of-31 on field goal attempts and 32-of-34 on extra point attempts.

Koetter was asked if having the Hard Knocks cameras make the release process more difficult.

“No. It’s not…the cameras don’t make it harder,” Koetter said. “It’s hard because you are dealing with a person’s career and a person’s life. Whether it is Roberto Aguayo or anyone else that we have to let go. I see what these guys go through. It’s one thing, at any job, if you are letting go of a guy who doesn’t care or isn’t trying to give his best, or not doing the things you ask him. That is hardly ever the case. These guys are out there trying to do it the way we ask them and they’re giving it their all. It just isn’t good enough sometimes, and that is difficult. The way I try to frame it when I talk to those guys is, this doesn’t affect your manhood. I’ve been fired. You get over it. You learn from it and apply it to your next opportunity.”