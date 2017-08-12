Bucs QB Griffin, LB Bond Sidelined With Injuries Following Bengals Loss

The Buccaneers made it through the first to weeks of training camp relatively healthy.

Unfortunately the injury bug came on strong and sidelined two players indefinitely in their first preseason game on Friday night.

QB Ryan Griffin suffered a should sprain and linebacker Devante Bond suffered an undisclosed injury according to head coach Dirk Koetter.

“I can give you a bit of an update (on Griffin),” Koetter said. “It’s not great news. He has an injury to his throwing shoulder. He had an MRI today and he is going to be out for a while. I don’t know the exact medical terms, but it is not going to require surgery. It is something that will heal, but it is just going to take some time.”

Despite Griffin being sidelined for an undisclosed amount of time, Koetter doesn’t expect any new quarterbacks brought into camp.

“I don’t think we need to do that,” Koetter said. “Sefo (Liufau) came in last night and did a nice job. As is always the case, you want competition, and maybe too often jobs are settled due to injury. It’s not like there is a great selection of guys out there that you are going to go out and get at this point that will come in and save the day. It is what it is. We don’t need to get in a panic mode. We’ve got two good quarterbacks and a young guy in Sefo that continues to train.”

As far as Griffin’s future, it is still up in the air.

“We’re still looking at our options on that,” Koetter said. “There are some rules involved with that. This has happened so fast and we got back late. Based on the time of the injury, there are some things that we are working through. We will let you know when we know some things. It is a sprain of some sort in the AC joint. There is a couple things going on there. He got hit from behind and when the guy fell on him his body weight landed on his right shoulder. Just a freak type thing.”

Bond, who missed all of last season with a hamstring injury will be out for a significant amount of time as well according to Koetter who said the team has a contingency plan.

“Bond had an MRI today as well and it looks like he will be out for a little while.

“Kendall will move over and play the SAM spot. That is only about 20 percent of play time. We’re still going to get Kendall reps inside when we’re in sub defense and nickel defense. I think the most anybody played was around 35 plays and Kendall was around 30 himself. Coming off the Knee surgery I think getting him in live contact was good. I think he’ll do nothing but get better.”