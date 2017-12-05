Bucs’ Koetter Pleased With Barber; Non Committal On Starter Moving Forward

About the author

Mark Cook

Mark Cook currently is the director of editorial content and Bucs beat writer and has written for PewterReport.com since 2011. Cook has followed the Buccaneers since 1977 when he first began watching football with his Dad and is fond of the 1979 Bucs team that came within 10 points of going to a Super Bowl. His favorite Bucs game is still the 1979 divisional playoff win 24-17 over the Eagles. In his spare time Cook enjoys playing guitar, fishing, surfing and family time at the beach. In addition, Cook can be found in front of a television or in Doak Campbell any time the FSU Seminoles are playing. Cook is a native of Pinecrest in Eastern Hillsborough County and has written for numerous publications including the Tampa Tribune, In the Field and Ya’ll Magazine. Cook can be reached at [email protected]

  1. 1

    Naplesfan

    Never ending debate on whether offensive lines or individual runners matter more. The answer is always “both” but not necessarily in equal proportions.

    The advantage of building a very effective run-blocking unit it that it doesn’t completely fall apart with the loss one one player. If it is all on the individual player, and he goes down, or away, you’re screwed.

    The best approach is to invest heavily in a quality offensive line (both run-blocking and pass protection), and it will deliver dividends that go far beyond a single player.

  2. 2

    surferdudes

    With a make shift O line Barber got 100 yards, I don’t remember last time Martin did that. Makes you wonder why Barber hasn’t played more. I’ll tell you why. Licht has to justify the money he’s paying Doug to ownership. They could’ve cut him, brought him back cheaper, but no, Koetter, and Licht kept crowing about how good Doug looked, and how he was second in the league in rushing two years ago. After injury, and drug rehab, they were all in on Doug even with a draft rich R.B. class. Koetter, Barber did O.K.? If Koetter gives to much props to Barber, makes it look more foolish riding Martin all this time. Anybody still want to give Koetter, and Licht another year to turn this around? I don’t.

  3. 3

    cgmaster27

    I refuse to see how Koetter can’t be joking when being non-committal. That is just plain stubbornness. Now we had different lineman this week, so that was obviously a difference there, but Barber ran very hard a shifty. He made plenty of guys miss behind the line and just looked better overall. But he’s looked better overall every time he’s touched the ball, so this doesn’t just make any sense to me.

